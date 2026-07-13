Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Four, Five and Six East round-up – Saturday, July 11
CALLINGTON Thirds bagged a comprehensive 10-wicket win in their Division Four East trip to Gorran.
Chris Bennett (4-36) and Stephen Skews (3-16) caused mayhem as they helped skittle the hosts for just 80.
Skews (20no) and Tom Neville (45no) then did the business with the bat.
Liskeard claimed a two-wicket success in a low scoring affair at St Stephen, who were dismissed for 115.
Chris Calfe was the star performer, taking five for 25, then hitting 25, alongside knocks of 35 from Brijesh Desai and 22 from Sachin Kumar.
Skipper Anton Luiten hit 45 as Tideford posted 146-7 in their clash with Newquay Seconds.
However, it was never enough as the visitors took the win for the loss of five wickets. Mamum Chowdury (39) and David Atkinson (35) led the chase.
Werrington Thirds claimed a four-wicket from their trip to St Neot, who scored 159 all out. Chris Simpson’s 67 was their highlight with Sam Uglow taking (4-9) from 3.2 overs.
Marley May’s 50, plus Paul Miller’s 32 helped Werrington to their fourth win of the campaign.
In Division Five East, Menheniot-Looe’s second string ran out comfortable 153-run victors from their trip to Luckett Seconds.
An unbeaten 73 from Reuben Crawford, plus useful knocks from Kyran Watts (47), Justin Kidd (39) and Marc Wright (35) helped them post a total of 253 for three.
Luckett’s reply never got going and they were eventually skittled for just 100.
Saltash Seconds remain hot on the heels of leaders St Stephen Seconds after they won by 86 runs at St Austell Fourths in Division Six East.
Alex Johnson (77 no), Jeremy Blake (68) and Ryan Bailey (36) helped them post a total of 269-5. Bailey, Johnson and Curtis Barlow did the rest with the ball, claiming two wickets apiece.
South Petherwin Seconds claimed a three-wicket success at St Neot Seconds, while St Stephen triumphed at Werrington Fourths.
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