ST JUST skipper Gareth May rolled back the years with a vintage century as St Just sent St Austell to the bottom of the ECB Cornwall Premier League table on Saturday with a five-wicket victory at Wheal Eliza.
The 46-year-old made 116 from 124 balls as the eight-time champions successfully chased down 246.
Earlier, St Austell found themselves in a spot of bother at 79-4 mainly thanks to young all-rounder Logan Curnow’s 3-40, but skipper Alex Bone’s 43 plus a superb 88 from 77 balls from Sri Lankan Nadeera Balasuriya propelled the hosts to 245-7.
However, May decided to open the batting and put on 87 with Neil Curnow before the latter was caught off Andrew Libby for 31.
May was then joined by son Ellis as they took the score to 210, Gareth striking 17 fours, two sixes in his 124-ball knock, before being caught and bowled by Gary Bone (2-42).
Jacob Harvey, Ellis May (61 off 61) and Jamie Semmens (6) departed in quick succession, however Philip Nicholas (7no) and Chamikara Edirisinghe (12no) moved the hosts up to third bottom, eight points clear of the Saints.
Grampound Road are just two ahead of trouble after being well beaten by mid-table Redruth.
The Roadies – fresh off a fine six-wicket success at Callington a week earlier – found themselves 58-3 despite 30 from Harry Phillips as Liam Norwell (2-20) took two.
Skipper Tom Orpe (62) and Harry Gregory (30) again combined, but from 171-4 as they collapsed to 214 all out as Cornwall spinner Ellis Whiteford took 5-16.
The hosts were well in the game with the Reds at 107-4 despite 55 from Toby Whiteford, but Attyab Ahmad (65no) and Toby Stoddard (51no) ensured a six-wicket success.
At the top, Penzance secured a nine-run success at home to fellow title-hopefuls Werrington.
The West Cornwall side racked up a huge 303-3 at St Clare thanks to centuries from Basil Akram (109 off 122) and Charlie Sharland (115no off 109), before Sammy King smoked 24 not out off the final five balls.
Werrington were in trouble at 103-6, and although Mark Gribble and Nick Lawson (30) added 60, and they reached 214 before Gribble was bowled for a fine 86.
The last wicket pairing of Dan Barnard (65no) and Mark Taskis (24no) added a remarkable stand of 80, but couldn’t quite keep up with the increasing rate.
Wadebridge remain six points behind Penzance after a remarkable late rally at Helston.
Chasing 241, they found themselves 69-5 as Ryan Tonkin (2-35) and Lewis Stephens (3-22) shared five, before James Turpin (88) and Ryan Jackson (38) added 101.
Four quick wickets fell to Bryn Evans (2-49) and Sunny Osmont (2-46), however while Matt Lawrence (14no) stayed in, Eliot Dunnett smashed 25 not out from just 15 balls, including three sixes, to win the game off the penultimate ball.
Earlier, Australian Jayden Mitchell made 51 with thirties from Karl Leathley (36), Steve Jenkin (39) and Billy Taylor (31) as Callum Wilson (3-48) and Matt Lawrence (3-36) shared six.
The other game saw Callington return to winning ways with a seven-wicket victory at Camborne.
The hosts gave a debut to Somerset youngster Oscar Coleman who made 18, but they were dismissed for just 143 with Ben Ellis (3-26) and Matt Whalley (3-23) to the fore, before Cally eased to victory led by Whalley’s unbeaten 41.
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