WT EDWARDS CUP FINAL AT TRURO CC
Penzance v Callington
PENZANCE showed remarkable resilience to grind out a seven-run victory over Callington in the 60th WT Edwards Cup final at Truro last night.
At 34-5 in the sixth over, Cally – led by the brilliance of seamer Mohammed Danyaal – had the Vinter Cup champions rocking. However, wicketkeeper Jack Paull and South African Grant Thomson started the fightback before Tom Dinnis’ controversial late cameo got them to 129-9.
Cally – aiming for a first county T20 title since 2000 – slipped to 19-3, and although they got the equation down to 34 from 24 balls with seven wickets in-hand, Penzance held their nerve to reach the South West Area Finals Day at Bridgwater on August 9.
In perfect conditions at Boscawen Park, Penzance chose to bat but lost their openers for nine apiece as skipper Christian Purchase was bowled around his legs by Danyaal in the second over, before dangerman Sammy King holed out to Liam Lindsay at long-off off Chris Dent in the next.
Wickets continued to tumble as Basil Akram edged a Danyaal slower ball behind to Matt Thompson, while Charlie Sharland was bounced out by the same bowler and Ollie Rayner could only toe a pull shot off Ben Ellis to Joe White at mid-on.
Yet Penzance gradually rebuilt with a stand of 34 through 50-over opener Paull and Thomson (26) before the latter – who had been dropped off youngster Ben Alford – pulled a short ball down to midwicket off the same bowler where Danyaal took a fine running catch.
Jonny Ludlam could only pick out Dent at point off Danyaal for 76-7 (4-24), but man-of-the-match Paull, who gradually went up the gears to produce the evening’s defining knock, found support from Tom Dinnis.
Paull made 44 from 37 balls, but he holed out in the penultimate over off Dent (2-30) to White who took a fine catch at long-on.
Liam Lindsay thought he had Dinnis stumped off the third ball of the last, as did many of the crowd, and Dinnis (26no off 18) walloped 14 off the final three deliveries to reach 129-9.
The West Cornwall side then roared out of the blocks with the ball. The excellent Ollie Rayner (1-17) bowled Cally skipper Aidan Libby, before the rapid Dinnis yorked Ben Allsop after he induced former Gloucestershire skipper Dent (4) into an edge through to Paull.
Lindsay and Thompson rebuilt the innings with plenty of excellent running, however a failure to pick off a couple of big overs ensured Penzance were always in the hunt.
Ludlam bowled a superb 17th over which only went for four, meaning 30 were needed off 18.
Ten came off the next four balls before Lindsay – who had been put down three times for his 40 from 39 balls – guided a Ben Fletcher slower ball to Ludlam at short third-man.
Dinnis (3-24 off 4) then delivered a remarkable penultimate over which only conceded seven, including the wicket off the final ball of Jake Rowe after more controversy over a no-ball for only three inside the circle. After a lengthy delay, the correct decision was made.
With 13 required, three came off the first two balls from Thompson who ended 52 not out, but Ellis missed the next three off Fletcher as Penzance secured a fifth WT Edwards Cup title since 2017.
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