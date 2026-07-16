Basil Akram is currently one of the form players in the county having joined from Wiltshire-based Potterne, while former Notts batsman Sammy King has been a revelation in the T20 format, smoking 151 not out against Falmouth, a 20-ball half century in the semi-final against rivals St Just, and then a blistering unbeaten 90 in the Vinter Cup showpiece.