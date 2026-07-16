A MOUTH-WATERING 2026 WT Edwards Cup final takes place tonight at Truro’s Boscawen Park as Callington clash with Penzance (6pm).
Cally – going for a first county T20 title since back-to-back triumphs in 1999 and 2000 – secured the Hawkey Cup crown with a comfortable 75-run success over St Austell on the Saints’ home ground at Wheal Eliza, while Penzance’s impressive six-wicket victory over Helston in pursuit of 174 is the highest successful chase in a Vinter Cup final.
Callington will again hope for more brilliance from pro Chris Dent who struck centuries against both Werrington and St Austell, while South African opener Liam Lindsay is one of the best red-ball batsman in the county. All-rounders Mohammed Danyaal, Matt Whalley and Jake Rowe provide skipper Aidan Libby with options.
Penzance’s side, which will be led by Christian Purchase, is similarly stacked.
Basil Akram is currently one of the form players in the county having joined from Wiltshire-based Potterne, while former Notts batsman Sammy King has been a revelation in the T20 format, smoking 151 not out against Falmouth, a 20-ball half century in the semi-final against rivals St Just, and then a blistering unbeaten 90 in the Vinter Cup showpiece.
On the bowling front, Penzance will utilise their battery of pace-bowling options, while Callington’s more spin-heavy attack will look to slow the game down.
The two met at the same venue two years ago with Penzance emerging comfortable winners by eight wickets.
After a tough start, Callington made 149-5 with Lindsay making 59, but Penzance’s power-packed batting line-up eased to victory with Dylan Blignaut (42) and Grant Stone (34) the not out batsmen after thirties from Christian Purchase (38) and Ben Seabrook (36).
The winners will represent Cornwall in the Vitality Club T20 South West Area Finals Day at Bridgwater on Sunday, August 9.
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