ECB Cornwall Premier League preview – Saturday, July 18
Penzance (1) v Werrington (3)
SOME huge games await at both ends of the table tomorrow, none more so than at St Clare as champions Penzance welcome high-flying Werrington.
The West Cornwall side have put together a winning streak to sit six points clear of second-placed Wadebridge, while the Tron head down the A30 knowing a win could see them end the day top of the table if the Swans lose at Helston.
Penzance, who won the WT Edwards Cup final against Callington last night at Truro, make one change from last Saturday as Will Moore comes in for opening bowler Alex Ridd.
Werrington also alter one as young all-rounder George Rickard steps up for Billy Uglow who is away.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase (capt), Jack Paull (wkt), Basil Akram, Ollie Rayner, Grant Thomson, Sammy King, Charlie Sharland, Jonny Ludlam, Tom Dinnis, Will Moore, Ben Fletcher.
WERRINGTON: Adam Hodgson, John Moon, Mark Gribble, Thulina Dilshan, Paul Smith, Ben Smeeth, George Rickard, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Hockin, Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis.
St Austell (9) v St Just (10)
A CRUNCH clash awaits both sides at Wheal Eliza with the loser likely to end the day bottom.
St Austell were hoping to be in the title mix, but struggles with the bat and a couple of close defeats have seen them drop to ninth, only behind St Just who dropped to the foot of the table following Grampound Road’s remarkable win at Callington last Saturday.
St Austell bring in David Munn for a rare appearance, while Michael Bone continues to deputise having stepped away from first team cricket at the start of the season. South African Gianluca Longo has been dropped to the second team to find some form.
St Just picked up six points in the derby with Penzance and will hope to put it all together against the Saints, although they remain without Scott Harvey and Joe Gore.
However, they do have Philip Nicholas and opening bowler Ben Stevens back as Jacob Harvey and Jamie Semmens keep their places.
Such is the close nature of the 10-team division, they are just 16 points off Redruth in sixth.
ST AUSTELL: Rowen Taplin, Adam Snowdon, Connor Cooke, Alex Bone (capt), Nadeera Balasuriya, Michael Bone, Gary Bone, David Munn, Tom Mallet (wkt), Andrew Libby, Liam Watson.
ST JUST: Neil Curnow, Jacob Harvey, Ellis May, Philip Nicholas, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Logan Curnow, Jamie Semmens, Gareth May (capt), Rhys Brownfield (wkt), Ben Stevens, Joe Clifton-Griffith.
Helston (7) v Wadebridge (2)
WADEBRIDGE are right in the hunt for a second Premier crown having won it in 2023, and the Swans name an unchanged side for a trip to a Helston side who continue to be involve in thrillers.
Their home defeat at home to Camborne didn’t help, although they did show plenty of battling qualities with the bat before losing by 10 wickets.
Wadebridge on the other hand breezed past St Austell, dismissing their visitors for just 97 before knocking it off for two.
Unsurprisingly, skipper Kelvin Snell names an unchanged team which is also the case for the hosts.
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Karl Leathley, Steve Jenkin, Lewis Stephens, Jayden Mitchell, Mark Jenkin, Billy Taylor (wkt), Gavin Tregenza, Bryn Evans, Harry Saunders, Ryan Tonkin.
WADEBRIDGE: Charlie McLachlan, Lachlan Crump, Matt Rowe, Matt Robins, James Turpin, Callum Wilson, Ryan Jackson, Kelvin Snell (wkt), Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Matt Lawrence, Elliot Dunnett.
Camborne (5) v Callington (4)
CAMBORNE continue to enjoy a fine season since promotion, sitting fifth with five wins and as many defeats from their 11 outings.
Last week’s comeback success at Helston ensures they have a hefty 32-point cushion over St Just and know a couple of wins in the final seven games will guarantee another year in the top-flight.
Callington on the other hand have lost their last three league games having gone to Penzance top of the table, and have dropped to fourth, 23 points adrift.
Despite last Saturday’s shock defeat at home to Grampound Road, they name an unchanged team, while Camborne are set to be similar to their Beacon Parc success.
CALLINGTON: Aidan Libby (capt), Liam Lindsay, Matt Thompson (wkt), Chris Dent, Matt Whalley, Jake Rowe, Ollie Allsop, Joe White, Mohammed Danyaal, Ben Ellis, Ben Alford.
CAMBORNE (PREDICTED): Dinuka Dilshan, Josh Fontana, Matt Hewitt, Alfie Macdonald (capt), Liam Weeks (wkt), Scott Kellow, Will MacDonald, Jacob Macdonald, Dan Stephens, Piran Moyle, Craig Johnson.
Grampound Road (8) v Redruth (6)
THE Roadies continue to defy the odds as a fantastic team performance saw them win by six wickets at Callington, a result which saw them leapfrog both St Just and neighbours St Austell up to eighth, seven ahead of St Just who are four adrift of the Saints.
The Roadies’ mix and match selection doesn’t help them as opening bowlers Lewis Sanders and Dan Ferris drop out from last weekend.
However, they have some decent replacements as winter signing Ben Sleeman makes a second appearance of the season to add some pace to the attack, while second team run-machine Harry Matthews – fresh off 187 not out last weekend – bolsters the middle-order.
Redruth threw away a promising position at Werrington last Saturday to lose by just two runs, and the mid-table Reds, who are only 16 points clear of the relegation spot themselves, know it’s a big game for both.
Kiwi left-arm seamer Jamie Veall returns from injury in the sole alteration as batsman Jack Hale makes way.
GRAMPOUND ROAD: Harry Phillips, Jake Preston, Tom Orpe (capt), Harry Gregory (wkt), Ravi Karunarathna, Harry Matthews, Alex Lean, Alex Rust, Tom Fox-Dean, Ben Sleeman, Jake Harding-Byrne.
REDRUTH: Toby Whiteford, Toby Stoddard (wkt), Connor Poulton, Attyab Ahmad, Elliot Stoddard, Ellis Whiteford, Liam Norwell (capt), Ethan Best, Harley Stevens, Dom Batchelor, Jamie Veall.
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