THE Dan Hart era will be well and truly up and running for St Blazey on Saturday when they launch their Western League season at home to Wells City (3pm).
Hart joined the Green and Blacks midway through last season following Mark Carter’s departure and he stuck with the majority of the squad already in place.
The rebuilding started almost as soon as last season ended, however. There have been significant departures, including talented youngsters Tom Hensman and Harry Probyn to Torpoint Athletic.
However, St Blazey have made seven signings, including some that have made people sit up and take notice.
The capture of Mousehole pair Tallan Mitchell and Jack Calver were major coups, while other arrivals come under the ‘young and talented with potential’ category.
Calver brought to an end a four-year spell as captain of Mousehole and adds vast experience to the St Blazey squad, having played through the leagues from South West Peninsula to Western and Southern.
Mitchell was the first summer arrival. The 27-year-old midfield player offers years of experience in South West football.
A third former Mousehole player, highly-rated young midfielder Hayden Black, has also made the move from Trungle Parc.
Former Dobwalls favourites, centre-half Joe Cook and striker Kai Burrell, got a season of Western League experience with Ivybridge Town last year and did not look out of place. Both Cook and Burrell made their names in the Dobwalls side that finished third in the South West Peninsula League Premier West division two seasons ago.
Cook emerged last season as one of the best central defenders in the Western League Premier Division with his consistently commanding performances.
Burrell is only 21 but showed his potential by scoring 23 goals for the Devonians last season. His pace makes him a problem for defenders and he has now added power to his game.
Cam Hutchison is another eye-catching signing for the Green & Blacks after a successful four-year spell at Southern League Division One South side Falmouth Town.
Hutchison, 22, an exciting creative attacking player, first came to prominence with Camelford.
Winger Olly Redd is only 18 but he scored 20 goals in all competitions last season for Helston Athletic and is another astute addition by Hart.
Hart said: “It’s been a period of continued change for us as we continue to morph and begin a transition as a club and as a playing group.
“We feel that we have introduced more quality to the squad, and raised the standards of our practices, including training which is incredibly important to me and to us as a group.
“In terms of retaining players from last season, we’ve been successful: managing to readjust things in-house and ensure that we are able to move forward sustainably and begin a journey of growth.
“Everybody is on the same page, we’re prepared to embark on a season in a fiercely competitive division – perhaps as strong as I have seen it in my five seasons managing at the level.
“We will take each game, each section of the season as it comes, and set clear objectives of where we would like to be. This is a process, but one we’re excited about.”
After Saturday’s home opener, St Blazey have two away games with Street away on Saturday, August 1, followed by a trip to Tavistock on Tuesday, August 4.
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