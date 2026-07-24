WHEN Liskeard Athletic step onto the Lux Park pitch on Saturday afternoon, it will end a 31-year wait for a return to Western League football.
Now, after many frustrating years trying to get back, including finishing runners-up twice in the last three seasons in the South West Peninsula League Premier West, they have made the step up after winning the title in April.
On Saturday they welcome Shepton Mallet, before their first away game comes next Tuesday (July 28) at Sidmouth Town.
They have lost the experienced trio of Dan Jennings, Jordan Powell and the long-serving Matt Outtram, plus the surprise departure of goalkeeper Luke Gwillam to Bideford, but they have recruited well with the capture of talented young players such as Calum Merrin, Kai Gilbert, George Marris and goalkeeper Tom Burstow. Saltash central defender Tyler Yendle is another sound signing.
Joint manager Darren Gilbert said: “It’s been a tough pre-season but we’re ready for the new challenges ahead. Our squad is a good mix between players who have played at this level before and some really good youngsters, so we expect to compete well.”
Torpoint Athletic launch their league season at home to Street looking to put a calamitous end to a brilliant season behind them.
Victory over Wellington in their last league game would have promoted Torpoint to the Southern League Division One South, but they crashed to a 4-1 defeat before losing their home play-off semi-final to Sidmouth.
However, manager Dean Cardew said: “I don’t think we have classed last season as a disappointment, so there is nothing to bounce back from. We exceeded our expectations by some distance. Our target this season is pretty much the same as last season, we want to be entering the last couple of months with something still to play for, whether that is a place in the play-offs or still in a cup.
“I think the league is going to be extremely competitive, so if we can stay in the mix of a shot of the play-offs then I will be happy.”
New signing Ty Rowe is set to make his debut in goal, but Ryan Rickard is unavailable due to work commitments, while left wing-back Callum Martindale is unavailable for the first month.
Torpoint’s other summer signings include St Blazey pair Harry Probyn (striker) and Tom Hensman (left-back).
Saltash United face a tough start to the season with a trip to Bristol for their opening day fixture at Brislington this Saturday, followed by going to Tavistock next Tuesday (July 28).
Manager Lee Britchford said: “Our first home game is against Portishead – so that’s a really challenging start.”
The Ashes, who finished a creditable eighth last season with an essentially young squad, have seen five players leave and the same number added, including experienced goalkeeper Jordan Duffey.
However, Britchford said: “Our biggest achievement this summer has been to keep the core of the squad together. They’ve all had good offers to go elsewhere but they like it here, they all get on and have bonded really well, and you can’t put a price on that.
“The league is going to be more competitive this season but our aim is to be challenging for the play-offs again. Our boys are another year older and have last season’s experience under their belts, so let’s see how we go.”
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