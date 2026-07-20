ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Camborne v Callington
CALLINGTON ended their three-match losing run in the league with a comfortable seven-wicket success at Camborne on Saturday.
The Greens had beaten by Werrington, Penzance and Grampound Road to find themselves with a mountain to climb in their quest to win the division for the first time since the Premier was formed in 2001, and having lost to Penzance in the WT Edwards Cup final on Thursday night, were keen to respond.
Camborne, who gave a debut to Somerset youngster Oscar Coleman, chose to bat but that decision failed to pay off as Aussie Josh Fontana went for eight to Ben Ellis.
Skipper Aidan Libby induced an edge from Sri Lankan pro Dinuka Dilshan, and when Ellis dismissed Coleman (18) and Scott Kellow in successive balls, Camborne were in trouble at 41-4.
Wicketkeeper Liam Weeks (24) and skipper Alfie Macdonald (14) patiently added 36, but Macdonald was first of three wickets for left-arm spinner Matt Whalley who took 3-23 from his 10 overs.
Professional Chris Dent soon snared Will Macdonald, and when Whalley bowled Weeks for 28, it was 94-7.
To Camborne’s credit they refused to roll over with Dan Stephens making 28 and the tail digging in, but 143 all out was hardly likely to be enough.
Coleman bowled Libby for 16, but runs continued to flow as South African Liam Lindsay made 34 in good time and Dent 23 from just 13 balls.
Once they had departed to Stephens and Jacob Macdonald respectively, wicketkeeper Matt Thompson (27no) was joined by man-of-the-match Whalley who struck five fours and two sixes in his 41 not out which came off just 46 balls.
The result – coupled with Werrington’s defeat at leaders Penzance – means Cally, who host Helston on Saturday (1pm), sit third, 22 points off top spot.
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