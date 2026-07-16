SOUTH Petherwin secured the Isaac Foot Cup for the first time in their long history on Sunday with a seven-run success over host club Callington Seconds.
Petherwin had seen off Gunnislake and Menheniot-Looe to reach Finals Day and took on a Tavistock Seconds side far from full strength in the morning semi-final.
The Cornishmen were sent in and saw Taylor Gerry (58) and dangerman Adam Creasey hammer the bowling to all parts in a second wicket stand of 123.
Gerry was caught having faced 43 balls and struck seven fours and a six, but Creasey was joined by Darren Jenkin (15 off 10) and Billy Martin (24no off 19) as they raced along to 220-4 from 20 overs.
Creasey departed late on for 89, which included eight fours and seven sixes.
Tavi included the hard-hitting Ian Gray who has spent the majority of his career in the first team, and although he smashed 91 from 58, the rest struggled in their 147-6.
Paul Clements remarkably conceded just eight from his four overs, while Jacob Masters took 2-16.
Previous holders Callington Seconds eased past their St Austell counterparts in the other last four tie.
The Saints were restricted to 136-8, a score only reached by a quickfire 52 from Tom Rosevear towards the end as teenagers Spencer Whatley (2-18) and Stephen Skews (1-21) gave away little.
At 63-3, Cally needed someone to stand up, but with Ollie Bennett making a solid 27 not out, it allowed the powerful Charlie Coates to blaze three fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 41 as they won it with 13 balls to spare.
Petherwin chose to bat in the final, and as per competition rules were given a 20-run headstart due to being in a league lower.
They lost Gerry in the first over to Whatley (2-23), however bits and pieces from Jenkin (20 off 12) and Martin (13) took them to 60-3 in the fifth over before both fell to Skews (3-43).
Creasey continued his fine day by whacking 34 from 15 balls, and although Brenton made 25 and Masters 14 from just six balls, they had slipped from 116-3 to 145-7. They eventually dragged their way up to 161 all out.
Callington lost key man James Brenton first ball to Masters’ off-spin, before man-of-the-match Paul Clements, who sent down 1-15 off his four miserly overs, snicked off Toby Beresford-Power.
Moments of magic from wicketkeeper James Weeks accounted for Blaze Eigenmann and Bennett via a running diving catch and a run-out, before skipper Adrian Clements’ left-arm spin saw off the dangerous Coates (22) and Peter Tancock in quick succession (83-6).
Back came the Greens as Ryan Hodge (28) and skipper Rich Brown (29) put them into a commanding position with 21 required off 14 balls. Hodge was caught at long-off, but Brown smacked 10 off two balls from Martin to bring the equation down to nine off nine.
However, he was caught behind off the next delivery and just a single came off the last two balls.
Clements took responsibility for the last and made a superb diving stop off his own bowling to run out the stranded Jim Shorten off the second ball, and off the next he lured last man Whatley into picking out Creasey on the midwicket fence to the delight of the visiting players and supporters
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