LISKEARD-LOOE have bolstered their squad for the upcoming Counties Two Cornwall campaign by confirming forwards Kyle Maslen and Cian Goldsmith have committed.
The Lions recently lost skipper Archie Doidge and star back-rower Andy Rowe to Launceston as they seek to play a higher standard, but everybody else is so far staying as they look to build on last year’s mid-table finish.
On the new recruits, which includes Maslen rejoining from Tavistock, head coach Bryn Jenkins said: “I’m really delighted Kyle has committed to the Lions after a number of seasons away, while Cian had been away with the services for a season. Both will provide competition in the pack and have shown up well in pre-season.”
The Lions have recently returned to training ahead of the league restart which sees them visit Perranporth on Saturday, September 12.
They welcome promoted St Agnes a week later before they could meet Doidge and Rowe on the 26th when they head to Polson Bridge.
There are four league games in October, starting when they host Wadebridge Camels (October 3). A week off follows before they have away dates at Bude and St Austell Seconds either side with a home clash against Falmouth.
A far quieter November has the Lions host promotion favourites Helston the 7th, followed by the long trip to St Just a fortnight later.
All three Saturdays pre-Christmas have fixtures scheduled as they visit Newquay Hornets (5th) and St Agnes (19th) either side of a home clash with relegated Penryn.
The fixtures then follow the same schedule bar a final day date with Perranporth at Lux Park on April 10.
The club have also announced their coaching structure for the new season, while Stewart Patten once again is team manager.
Jenkins returns as head coach while the long-serving James Noel-Johnson is the new backs/player coach as lock Yestin Hutchings remains in charge of the pack.
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