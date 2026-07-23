PETER Le Grice was the comfortable winner of the four-mile Summer Turkey Trot road race on Wednesday, July 15.
The Cornwall AC star was the first of 391 entrants over the line in race eight of the Cornwall Grand Prix Series in a time of just 20 minutes and three seconds, 50 seconds clear of Sam Farmer from Hayle Runners. The in-form Steve Reynolds was third in 21:08.
Home runner Tamara Beach fought off a brave effort from Katie Hughes (Newquay & Par AC) to take the ladies title her time of 22:26, just 16 seconds ahead of Hughes who was over a minute clear of Cornwall AC’s Steph Hutton (24:01).
The ladies title went the way of Cornwall AC with six of the top ten finishers coming from their club, while Hayle Runners and Truro Running Club were second and third respectively.
The men’s event was also dominated by Cornwall AC with five of the top 13 men coming from the Heartlands-based club.
The race starts and finishes at Tricky’s Hotel, Bar and Restaurant and starts with a big downhill followed by an uphill before a tough finish.
The top three in each age category were as follows: Female Under 20: 1 Izzie Price (Cornwall AC) – 26:33; 2 Jasmine Rapson (Newquay and Parc AC) – 26:52; Flo Becconsall (Mile High) – 28:31; F20-34: 1 Tamara Beach (Cornwall AC) – 22:26; 2 Katie Hughes (Newquay & Par AC) – 22:42; 3 Elisha Pascoe (Cornwall AC) – 25:31; F35-39: 1 Steph Hutton (Cornwall AC) – 24:01; 2 Fay Giles (unattached) – 29:39; 3 Michaela Barron (Launceston RR) – 30:35; F40-44: 1 Emma Paull (Hayle Runners) – 24:26; 2 Sarah Hoskin (Mile High) – 24:52; 3 Sally Turner (Cornwall AC) – 26:52; F45-49: 1 Alison Roose (Newquay RR) – 32:03; 2 Olivia Pellowe (Carn Runners) – 33:01; 3 Helen Waters (Perran Trail Runners) – 33:54; F50-54: 1 Charlotte Bennett (Hayle Runners) – 29:01; 2 Beth Popperwell (Mile High) – 30:31; 3 Emma Fox (Newquay RR) – 30:36; F55-59: 1 Zelah Morrall (Cornwall AC) – 28:07; 2 Gail Aspden (Hayle Runners) – 30:16; 3 Karen Pascoe (Cornwall AC) – 30:31; F60-64: 1 Liz Trebilcock (Truro RC) – 34:04; 2 Eileen Hawken (unattached) – 37:51; 3 Kate Prosser (Hayle Runners) – 39:29; F65-69: 1 Sarah Wilkinson (Newquay RR) – 36:04; 2 Angela Brinicombe (Launceston RR) – 37:22; 3 Helen Collett (Hart RR) – 38:42; F70-74: 1 Diane Warren (Hayle Runners) – 35:09; 2 Janet Lathom (Launceston RR) – 43:32; 3 Jackie Wells (Camelford Up and Running) – 44:15; F75-79: 1 Sally Jeyes (Ivanhoe Runners) – 42:15; 2 Jacqueline Jenkin (Cornwall AC) – 46:58; 3 Diana Rundle (unattached) – 52:44.
Male Under 20: 1 Stan Cameron (Truro RC) – 22:21; 2 Sam Anderson (Cornwall AC) – 22:32; 3 Joshua Mills (Cornwall AC) – 23:31; M20-34: 1 Sam Farmer (Hayle Runners) – 20:53; 2 Brian Glynn (Cornwall AC) – 21:58; 3 Jamie Edwards (Newquay RR) – 22:00; M35-39: 1 Peter Le Grice (Cornwall AC) – 20:03; 2 Jacob Gardner (Hayle Runners) – 22:23; 3 Adam Tatlow (Truro RC) – 24:46; M40-44: 1 Steve Reynolds (Truro RC) – 21:08; 2 Neil Eddy (Cornwall AC) – 21:35; 3 Matt Hawcroft (Wadebridge RC) – 22:08; M45-49: 1 Francis Malone-Lee (Hayle Runners) – 23:11; 2 Neil Hayhurst (Hayle Runners) – 23:31; 3 Dan Alsop (St Austell RC) – 23:48; M50-54: 1 Colin Snook (Cornwall AC) – 23:55; 2 Andrew Hall (St Austell RC) – 25:28; 3 John Craze (Cornwall AC) – 26:38; M55-59: 1 Paul Whear (Cornwall AC) – 22:35; 2 Craig Knuckey (Cornwall AC) – 26:22; 3 Richard Keefe (Falmouth RC) – 27:31; M60-64: 1 Christopher Harry (Cornwall AC) – 24:51; 2 Darrin Porter (Cornwall AC) – 25:27; 3 Steven Wherry (Hayle Runners) – 26:26; M65-69: 1 Jon Eldon (Hayle Runners) – 25:31; 2 Andrew Cassidy (Cornwall AC) – 30:33; 3 Andrew Millward (Carn Runners) – 31:19; M70-74: 1 Simon Webber (East Cornwall Harriers) – 32:29; 2 Philip Hall (Falmouth RC) – 34:20; 3 Neville Witham (Cornwall AC) – 36:17; M75-79: 1 Andrew Jeyes (Ivanhoe Runners) – 33:09; 2 Tommy Polglase (Carn Runners) – 33:24; 3 Alan Brandwood (Falmouth RC) – 39:43; M80-plus: 1 Paul Wright (Looe Pioneers RC) – 42:37; 2 Richard Jenkin (Cornwall AC) – 46:20; 3 Stewart Townend (Hayle Runners) – 46:20.
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