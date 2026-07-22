WERRINGTON skipper Nick Lawson admits his side face an ‘uphill battle’ in their quest to regain the ECB Cornwall Premier League crown following a nine-run defeat at leaders Penzance on Saturday.
The hosts racked up a hefty 303-3 after choosing to bat, led by centuries from Basil Akram and Charlie Sharland (115no), before the visitors’ lower order got them up to 294-9 after Mark Gribble’s fine 85.
After the hosts chose to bat, Werrington struck twice inside the first 15 overs as Sam Hockin had skipper Christian Purchase caught at point by Thulina Dilshan, before Mark Taskis struck with his second ball, bowling in-form opener Jack Paull for 28 (55-2).
The visitors then struggled in the heat as both Akram and Sharland took their time before going up through the gears to reach hundreds.
Akram eventually departed in the final over for 109 to Dan Barnard via a Ben Smeeth catch, however that allowed Sammy King to plunder 24 not out off just five deliveries to take them beyond 300.
Werrington soon lost openers Adam Hodgson and John Moon to single-figure scores off former Ladycross favourite Tom Dinnis, before Dilshan raced to 21 before slapping Jonny Ludlam to mid-off.
Paul Smith was soon adjudged caught behind off William Moore, and things didn’t improve as Ben Smeeth chipped a catch to gully and George Rickard was stumped, leaving them in strife at 103-6.
Lawson joined the division’s leading run-scorer in Gribble, and targeted the short side, making 36 from 30 balls before Ludlam dismissed him and Hockin both lbw off successive deliveries.
Gribble and the hard-hitting Barnard took the score to 214 when Gribble was bowled for 85 (98 balls) on the scoop, but remarkably Barnard and last man Taskis added a further 80.
There was some controversy about whether Penzance had bowled their overs in the allotted time, but Werrington weren’t quite able to get the job done despite being awarded six penalty runs for a slow over-rate as they finished on 294-9.
Barnard struck a superb 69 not out from 59 balls (six fours, two sixes), while Taskis was unbeaten on 24 from 25 deliveries.
Reflecting on a dramatic afternoon, Lawson said: “Penzance deserved to win, they played the better cricket, but the way we rallied from six down to get up to 294-9 was incredibly pleasing. To have half a sniff of winning that game from the position we were in showed remarkable character.
“That said, we didn’t bat well enough early on and if one person could have hung around with Gribby then it’d have been interesting.
“But unfortunately with the ball we couldn’t take enough wickets. They paced their innings well and I said at the second drinks break that if we didn’t break that partnership it’d be a difficult last few overs, and so it proved.”
Werrington are now fourth, 23 adrift of top spot.
Lawson concluded: “To only come away with six points means it’s a real uphill battle for us now, but Basil Akram and Charlie Sharland batted very well and took the game away from us.
“With Wadebridge and Callington still to play, so we’ll have to be almost perfect to have any chance, and hope for some results to go our way.”
Werrington host bottom side St Austell on Saturday (1pm).
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