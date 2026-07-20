EXETER Chiefs’ new owners have pledged to build on the club’s proud history and take the Sandy Park side to the next level following Cannae Holdings Inc.’s takeover.
Ryan Caswell, CEO of Cannae Holdings, has been spending time with long-term Chiefs chief executive Tony Rowe and the club’s management team after completing the purchase of Exeter Rugby Group Ltd earlier this month.
Caswell visited Sandy Park alongside Cannae chief financial officer Brett Correia and said the club’s history, community links and potential were key reasons behind the investment.
“Rugby has a very passionate fan base with a long, successful history and Exeter provides Cannae an opportunity to invest in both an attractive club and sport,” he said.
“We believe we can leverage many of the learnings that we have experienced at Bournemouth to grow both Exeter’s brand and performance as well as help grow the sport.”
Cannae is already involved in football, including ownership of Premier League club AFC Bournemouth, which has enjoyed its highest-ever league finish under the group’s backing.
Caswell said Exeter’s recent success, including reaching the Gallagher PREM Final last season, showed the club’s potential.
“We looked at Exeter’s history, brand, community and infrastructure, and proven history of success,” he said. “Our question was how we could use all of that and push the club to the next level.”
The new owners have also highlighted women’s rugby and the academy as key areas for investment.
Meanwhile, Georgian international tighthead Bachuki Tchumbadze has signed a contract extension which will see him remain a Chief until 2028.
The 24-year-old has made 28 Chiefs appearances since arriving in Devon in the summer of 2025.
Tchumbadze said: “I’m so excited to be staying in Exeter. My first season has been amazing. I feel like I’ve learned a lot, and this season has helped me become a better rugby player because I’ve been playing in such a competitive league.”
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