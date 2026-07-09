EXETER Chiefs centre Henry Slade will make his long-awaited return to England’s starting line-up this weekend after being named at outside centre for Saturday’s Test against Fiji in Liverpool.
Slade’s recall follows an impressive season at Sandy Park, where his consistent performances have helped him force his way back into Steve Borthwick’s plans.
“It’s nice to be back in the shirt. I’m always very proud to wear the rose and to represent your country and your family. I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in at the weekend,” he said.
The experienced centre also welcomed the opportunity to line up alongside club teammate Feyi-Waboso.
“Obviously, I’m playing with Manny as well, which is cool. I’m disappointed for Greg [Fisilau] that he’s not in this time, but I’m sure there’ll be an opportunity for him next week or down the line because he is an incredible player.
“It’s been really cool to be able to share the field with those boys and be back in the shirt. Really excited for the opportunity.”
“Both myself and all the other coaches have already been messaging each other, and I know all the players here at Sandy Park are delighted for Henry,” Baxter said. “These last couple of seasons, he has worked so hard and played so well for the club. Not getting the international opportunities he wanted has been frustrating, but he has simply got his head down, worked hard and continued to perform.
“Henry has really embodied everything we ask of our players. He has been a good player in a good team and has earned this opportunity through his performances.”
Baxter added: “I’m delighted he has been rewarded with the opportunity to start for England again. I don’t think anybody has worked harder for it than Henry in the last 12 months.”
Slade’s selection is one of several notable inclusions in England's side with Jamie George captaining the team from hooker, while Marcus Smith starts at full-back and Fin Smith partners Jack van Poortvliet in the half-backs. Cornishman Luke Cowan-Dickie is named amongst the replacements, alongside the uncapped trio of George Kloska, Benhard Janse van Rensburg and Noah Calouri.
England side to face Fiji:
14 Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 28 caps)
13 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 75 caps)
12 Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 5 caps)
11 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 14 caps)
10 Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 17 caps)
9 Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 25 caps)
1 Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 81 caps)
2 Jamie George (Saracens, 111 caps, captain)
3 Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps)
4 Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 20 caps)
5 George Martin (Saracens, 22 caps)
6 Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 36 caps)
7 Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby, 13 caps)
8 Ben Earl (Saracens, 52 caps)
Replacements:
16 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 59 caps)
17 Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, 7 caps)
18 George Kloska (Bristol Bears, uncapped)
19 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 69 caps)
20 Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)
21 Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 31 caps)
22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg (Bristol Bears, uncapped)
23 Noah Caluori (Saracens, uncapped)
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