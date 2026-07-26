ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, July 25
THE title race is firmly in Penzance’s hands following Wadebridge’s agonising one-run defeat at St Just who took a giant step towards safety as a result.
While Penzance were easing to a 137-run success at Grampound Road, Wadebridge made the long trip west knowing they needed to keep matching the hosts.
St Just chose to bat and made 232 all out, 121 of which came from opener Neil Curnow. He shared an opening stand of 67 with Scott Harvey, but it was a 97-run partnership with skipper Gareth May (45) that gave them a chance despite Elliot Dunnett’s 4-54.
Wadebridge raced out of the blocks via Charlie McLachlan (32) and Lachlan Crump (43), however Logan Curnow ripped open the game with three quick wickets.
At 179-5 the visitors were on top, but wickets continued to fall with Curnow (5-46) taking two more in three balls.
May used his four main bowlers’s overs early, and although James Turpin made an unbeaten 61 and number 10 Ross McLachlan 24 from 23, McLachlan was run-out with 20 needed.
A dramatic final over bowled by Philip Nicholas started with four required, which Matt Lawrence reduced to two.
However, off the fourth ball he skewed a catch to Ellis May and off the next, injured skipper Kelvin Snell pulled a short ball to mid-on as St Just moved 24 points clear of bottom side St Austell.
Wadebridge now have a 17-point deficit to make up on Penzance who made 317-8 at Grampound Road.
Opener Jack Paull (74), Basil Akram (44) and Grant Thomson (57) were all in the runs, however it was Sammy King’s rapid 109 from just 47 balls (15 fours, six sixes) that propelled them above 300.
In response, number three Ravi Karunarathna made 47 after his earlier 4-69, but bar opener Harry Phillips’ 36 nobody else really got going in their 180 all out.
Ben Fletcher (2-27), William Moore (2-18), Thomson (2-29) and King (2-8) all took braces as they went 17 clear with five to play.
Grampound Road though did extend their lead over St Austell to seven points after the Saints managed just three at Werrington.
The Saints were well set at 138-4 with Sri Lankan Nadeera Balasuriya (55 off 42) and the recalled Gianluca Longo (35 off 23) hammering the bowling to all parts.
However, the introduction of spinners Adam Hodgson (3-8 off 7) and Ben Smeeth (2-24) turned the tide as they collapsed to just 174 all out.
Liam Watson castled John Moon in the first over, however despite surviving some close decisions, that was as good as it got as Ben Smeeth (67no) and the division’s leading run-scorer Mark Gribble (102no).
Elsewhere, Redruth eased to a derby victory over Camborne by 88 runs.
Toby Whiteford (37) and Attyab Ahmad (47) laid the platform to 123-4 which allowed Jack Hale (38) and skipper Liam Norwell (74 off 46) to propel the Reds to 255-9 as spinners Alfie Macdonald (3-45) and Craig Johnson (2-41) shared five wickets.
Camborne were going okay at 128-3 with Dinuka Dilshan (56) and Macdonald (23) set, but Norwell (2-20) and Ahmad (3-21) ensured the visitors collapsed to 167 all out.
Skipper Dan Jenkin made a season’s best 91 not out, but it was Callington that made it back-to-back victories with a three-wicket success over Helston at Moores Park.
The Blues were in big trouble at 67-5 and 113-7 before Jenkin, who faced 126 balls, found support from Harry Saunders (21) and Sunny Osmont (23) to help them reach 213-9.
The hosts got off to a quick start via skipper Aidan Libby (25) and Liam Lindsay, and when they fell from 131-1 to 135-4 it was game on.
However, Mohammed Danyaal (19) and Jake Rowe (32) added 46.
There was a late wobble, but Cally cruised home with head coach Max Waller 10 not out.
Jayden Mitchell (2-38), Osmont (2-50) and Steve Jenkin (2-30) all caused problems.
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