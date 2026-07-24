THE four semi-finalists for the 2026 Eden Motorhomes Division Two T20 Cup have been decided following Thursday’s last eight ties.
Mullion were handed a walkover by St Just Seconds, but down at Penzance, Matt Stevens produced a remarkable innings to second the host club’s second team through at the expense of St Ives.
Opening the batting, the former Ludgvan all-rounder produced one of the most brutal innings in the competition’s history.
He crashed 10 fours and 11 sixes in his just 37 balls as his 113 propelled the hosts to a huge 251-7.
Such was the rate he scored at, the best economy rate of the five bowlers used was Terry Williams’ 3-40.
Remarkably, he was the first man out with just 128 on the board as Dan Magee was 11 not out, but after he departed the innings was taken on by Jack Parker’s 56 from just 21, and 28 from 14 deliveries from Sam Edwards.
Jonny Ludlam (3-33) and Charlie Hearn (2-30) then reduced the Hakes to 63-5, and they were soon all out for just 89 in the 13th over as change bowlers Jacob Pentecost and Jenson Devine (2-15) tucked in.
Up in the east of the county, the current leaders of the respective east and west divisions met at Egloshayle Park with Wadebridge Seconds thrashing visitors St Erme by eight wickets.
The hosts have a 28-point cushion at the top of the east table and restricted the villagers to just 107-9 from their 20 overs.
They got the huge wicket of Kyle Van Rooyen for just 12, and although Callum Edgcombe flayed 29 from just 19 balls from number three, wickets fell at regular intervals as it took Andrew Egford’s late 23 not out to get them above three figures.
Seamers Ollie Bate (3-26) and Steve Gunner were in fine form, the latter taking the remarkable figures of 3-6 from his four.
In response, the hosts lost Ryan Pooley for 10, however Jamie Beare thrashed 60 in partnership with Richard Atkinson (35no) as the winning runs came after just 12 overs.
Wadebridge will face Penzance in the first semi-final at Redruth on Sunday, August 23, before Callington Seconds take on Mullion in the second one after they saw off a spirited Holsworthy by 23 runs at Moores Park.
The Trees took regular wickets early on to reduce the hosts to 81-7 despite Charlie Coates’ rapid 34 as Guy Beagley took 4-26.
Ryan Smith (1-18) and Rob Mitchell (2-18) also got in on the act, however Cally’s long line-up recovered to add 70 off the last seven overs via Rich Brown (24), Zak Newton-Jenkins (31 off 20) and Jim Shorten (14no).
Holsworthy soon slipped to 8-3 against the off-spin of Ollie Bennett (2-15) and pace of Spencer Whatley (3-19), and although they regrouped somewhat, they could never get to within touching distance to launch a late assault as only Bilal Darbar (28 off 20) and skipper Ryan Walter (14 off 13) went at more than a run a ball. Shorten took 2-20 as the Trees closed on 124-9.
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