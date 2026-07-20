Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Three and Four East round-up – Saturday, July 18
SALTASH remain on course for promotion despite a surprise 39-run defeat at mid-table St Blazey Seconds on Saturday.
The Ashes were flayed to all parts by Toby Clarke (121) as the hosts reached 150-1, but fought back to restrict Blazey to 248 all out with Darshan Sathish taking 5-44. Left-arm spinner Matt Petherbridge’s 2-25 was also key.
The visitors were going well at 118-2 with Jonny Wastell (39) and Sathish (40) set, however it needed 47 from skipper Justin Hemmimgs to get them to 209 all out.
Third-placed Duloe, who are 33 points behind Saltash, were beaten by seven wickets at South Petherwin who went top as a result.
Aaron Conway made 83 in their 222-8, but Petherwin eased home despite 2-28 from Sam Conway’s nine overs.
Boconnoc’s relegation worries continue following a six-wicket reversal at St Austell Thirds.
The visitors amassed 229-9 which included a half-century from skipper Ian Hunter and 44 from John Niblett who later took three wickets.
In Division Four, high-flying St Neot bounced back from their Newquay defeat by chasing down 241 at St Stephen.
Chris Simpson (4-55) and Toby Haley (3-33) shared seven wickets before all eight batsmen used reached double figures, including 76 from Liam Jones.
Tideford lost by 100 runs at Wadebridge Thirds having conceded 256-6. With just nine men they then were dismissed despite 53 from Dan Robotham.
Liskeard were rolled out for just 45 at home to Gorran to go down by 133 runs. Earlier, Sandeep Kaushik took 3-20.
Callington Thirds lost by 21 runs to visiting Newquay Seconds having conceded 254-4 at Gunnislake.
Ollie Bennett made 51 on the chase, while Tom Neville (36) and Fin Skews (33) kept the runs flowing in a valiant effort as they were dismissed with nine balls to spare.
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