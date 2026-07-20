Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League County Division One round-up – Saturday, July 18
LEADERS Hayle remain top of the table as Dan Lello’s 115 propelled them to a comfortable 91-run victory at Perranporth.
The visitors found themselves 70-5, but Lello, who struck 12 fours and five sixes in his 130-ball knock before falling to Jake Brothers (4-29 off 8), found support from Max Jenkin (36) and Kian Jenkin (27) to reach 264 all out.
Skipper Harry Watkins (29) and Travis Woolston (26) got the chase going, however once they departed, nobody made more than Rhys Evans’ 21 in their 173 all out. Skipper Tom Sharp (3-29) and Max Jenkin (3-30) shared six wickets.
Paul are just two points behind after a three-wicket victory at strugglers Luckett.
The hosts got off to a rollocking start through Luke Brenton’s rapid 56 as he put on 77 with Toby May (27), however South African Pieter Gildenhuys’ remarkable figures of 5-8 from 8.2 overs, ensured they were held to 191 all out. Dan Pearce made 42.
Paul started well via Casvelyn James (24) and Ross Williams (35) in a stand of 47, but it was game on at 112-5 with spinners Richard Goldsby-West (2-56) and George Wilkinson (3-48) doing the damage. However, wicketkeeper Charlie Goldsworthy smashed 41 from just 20 balls to get the job done.
Charlie Kent and Pakistani professional Raja Hamza Waheed both struck centuries as Truro thrashed Stithians by 190 runs at Boscawen Park.
Kent struck 120 from 117 balls and Hamza Waheed 122 from 103 as they put on a huge second wicket stand of 222. Rob Harrison then thrashed 64 not out from 29 balls as they totalled 358-7. Glyn Furnival (2-19), Shane Tangye (3-117) and Ryan Edwards (2-69) took wickets.
In reply, all of the top eight reached double figures, however nobody made more than Nathan Strick’s 27 as spinners Jack Ivamy (3-33) and Neil Ivamy (3-20) did the damage.
Roche’s bowlers and George Oakley gave the Clay Country outfit a fine eight-wicket success at a depleted Beacon.
The hosts were missing a host of key players and were dismissed for just 144. Archie Green (4-19) took out the top four (50-4), and although James Gool (26) and Kris Martin (36) made starts, they were dismissed for 144, Stewart May claiming 5-38.
Pinch-hitter George Oakley then walloped 72 from just 30 balls (11 fours, four sixes) before departing with 123 on the board in the 10th over. Darren Proctor took two quick wickets, but Adam Trudgeon was 47 not out at the end.
Newquay made it three wins on the spin and are six points clear of second bottom Luckett after a seven-wicket victory over basement side Falmouth.
The visitors gave a debut to Pakistani Amir Khan, and he made 47 alongside Harry Philpott (28), but Falmouth nosedived from 77-1 to 134 all out as Joe Crane (5-25) and Australian Tom Owen (3-27) shared eight wickets.
Owen (31) and skipper Adam Cocking (32) both made thirties before Adam Jenkin (21no) and Callan Jenkin (12no) saw Newquay home.
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