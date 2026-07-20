Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Five East round-up – Saturday, July 18
LANHYDROCK Seconds thrashed their depleted Menheniot-Looe counterparts to take a giant step towards promotion.
Both sides went down together last term, but Jamie Taylor’s boundary-filled 94 which took just 58 balls – helped Lanhydrock make 250-6 from their 40 overs with Mark Trudgeon (32), Nathanael James (53) and Jake Butler (34) also in the runs. Les Noden (2-41) got some reward.
Richard Dakin, skipper Marc Wright and David Dickens all made 18, but the visitors dismissed for just 93, first change bowler David Harland taking 7-10 from just 6.5 overs. It leaves Lanhydrock with a 38-point cushion over Menheniot-Looe.
Mid-table Gunnislake lost by seven wickets at leaders Buckland Monachorum.
Opener Dan Pethick continued his sensational summer with 90 from 85 balls (16 fours, one six), however when he was the fourth wicket to fall with 123 on the board, the final six wickets added just 32, with only Billy Pitts (15) and Daniel Davies (10) reaching double figures.
It was game on at 43-3 in reply as Davies (2-36) struck twice, however home skipper Adam Talbott (67no) was joined by Toby McLuskie (50no).
Second bottom Luckett Seconds won at fellow strugglers Launceston Seconds by eight runs to move to within six points of their hosts.
Mike Clements (48no) and Stephen Brown (35no) provided the late acceleration to take them to 206-2 after a steady start from Tom Rickard (50) and Ian Roberts (39), and although the hosts were in a good position at 166-4, they could only reach 198-8 as Brown (3-27) and Gareth Clements (3-32) shared six wickets.
Mid-table Pencarrow secured a fifth win of the season with a 65-run success at strugglers Bugle.
Skipper Tristan Jago led the way with 42 in their 177 all out before Loic Pennington (3-23) and Edward Hodgskin (3-20) shared six wickets.
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