THE Cornish Pirates have bolstered their front row options even further by announcing that Alessandro Heaney is to return for next season’s Champ Rugby campaign.
The prop made 19 appearances for the Pirates last season and scored two tries, but joined Major League Rugby outfit Anthem in pursuit of chasing international honours with the USA.
However, the allure of West Cornwall and English rugby has proved tough to stay away from and Heaney - who also impressed on a short-term deal last season at Premiership side Harlequins - joins Australian born Jamie Clark in committing his immediate future.
Joint head coach Alan Paver said: ““Ale always felt like someone we would see again in the not too distant future, so we’re delighted he’s back with us. When he left he had really started to come into his own as a Champ prop and was in good form, so we hope to see more of the same next season and have every faith that we will.”
Heaney spoke of his delight to return. “I’m delighted and honoured to be back with the Pirates. Looking forward to being part of such a great group again and getting started.”
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