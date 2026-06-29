TRURO City have announced that Robert Elstone MBE will be providing strategic advice and support to the club’s senior leadership team going forward.
Robert’s engagement forms part of the continued improvements to all aspects of Truro City’s off-field operations, together with significant sporting developments planned for the future.
Elstone’s involvement with the club will help strengthen its profile locally, whilst increasing Truro City’s reputation throughout the wider football community enabling long-term growth for the Tinners and the newly established Community Trust.
Robert’s career has been significant and successful with several high-profile, elite level appointments.
After working for Deloitte’s Sports Business Group and Sky, he joined Everton Football Club as chief operating officer in 2005.
In early 2009, after a spell as acting CEO, he was appointed permanent chief executive officer at Goodison Park, overseeing a successful period in the club’s history including leading the initial design and development phases of the Premier League side’s magnificent new home, the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
In 2018, Robert moved into the sport of rugby league as Super League’s executive chairman.
Robert's tenure at Super League ended in 2021, when he then joined PwC as a subject matter expert advising on numerous, wide-ranging sports industry projects.
He also spent a season at Stockport County in a non-executive role, helping to lay the foundations for the Hatters’ return to the English Football League.
Elstone said: “Having met the club’s senior management, I could not help but be impressed with the clarity of vision and determination for both the club and football charity to succeed.
“I have been fortunate to have worked at the highest level in English football but find the uniqueness of this Cornish club compelling, and I see huge potential for success. Working at all levels of the club, I hope to help them in achieving their ambitions.”
Meanwhile, Truro City’s chief executive officer Robin Karkeek, added: “I am thoroughly delighted that Robert has agreed to work with Truro City and we are very excited.
“The opportunity for the club to work with someone of his calibre and national recognition within sport, is a step change for the club, but is also recognition of the club’s growth potential, to become a beacon of sporting excellence for Cornwall and beyond. Game on!”
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