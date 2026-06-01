Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Five, Six and Seven East round-up – Saturday, May 30
MENHENIOT-Looe Seconds remain second in Division Five following a comfortable home win over their Launceston counterparts.
Kyran Watts made 41 in the hosts’ 173-6 before the visitors were dismissed for just 122.
Lanhydrock Seconds recovered from 76-5 and a four-wicket burst from Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah to beat Gunnislake.
Jake Butler’s 64 was key to their 206-9 which was enough despite Dan Pethick’s 120 from 85 balls.
The rest struggled in a total of 187-6 as Brian Barnicoat took 2-34.
Luckett Seconds won for the first time since promotion as they chased 153 to beat their Holsworthy counterparts by four wickets. Gareth Clements took 3-17 before Jonny Hoskin (31) and Martyn Stenlake (35no) guided them to victory.
Mark Stevens made 87 not out in a near 150-run opening partnership with Gary Turner (66) as Saltash Seconds cruised to a nine-wicket win at their South Petherwin counterparts.
Earlier, Callum Iles-Wright took 5-43 and Andy Dore 2-15 from his 10 overs as the hosts were held to 194-9.
St Neot Seconds beat visiting St Austell Fourths by four wickets in a chase of 154.
Michael Drown’s 3-32 set the game up before Malcolm Copplestone’s 60 proved decisive.
In the bottom division, Ben Lindsay struck 83 not out and took 4-22 as Saltash Thirds beat their Luckett counterparts by 43 runs having made 189-4, while Krithikshan Sasikala and Kevin Spencer shared six wickets in Boconnoc Seconds’ eight-wicket win at Launceston Thirds. Darren Piper was 58 not out in the chase of 135.
Jason Fry took 3-32, but Tideford Seconds lost by 172 runs at their Buckland Monachorum counterparts who racked up 253-5, while on Sunday Lanhydrock Thirds beat Menheniot-Looe Thirds by 15 runs.
Dan Chapman made 52 in Lanhydrock’s 107 all out which included 4-18 from Les Noden, but Rizwan Anwar (4-35) and Alfie Dawes (4-18) proved key.
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