Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Three and Four East round-up – Saturday, May 30
BOCONNOC got a much-needed first win of the season in Division Three with an eight-run success over St Blazey Seconds at Deer Park.
It was Jon Niblett’s 79 that got the much-strengthened hosts up to 202-8 from their 45 overs. Earlier opener Rob Foot added 42.
In response, the home side’s four slow bowlers and Colum Taylor (2-52) held Blazey to 194-9 despite a fine century from Joe Bailey.
Aaron Conway made 105 and fellow opener Thomas Turpin also added 46 in Duloe’s 291-8 over visiting Ladock.
Turpin then completed a fine day with 5-26 to bowl the visitors out for 118.
Saltash dropped to fourth after being on the end of an unbeaten 170 from Adam Creasey in a 67-run home defeat to South Petherwin.
Sam Renfree (2-62) and Darshan Sathish claimed 2-53, but the visitors powered their way up to 318-5.
Huw Williams (64) and Renfree (67) replied with half centuries, but the Ashes closed on 251-5 despite 40 not out from Alex Johnson.
Liskeard’s good start continued in Division Four with a seven-wicket success at Tideford.
Mike Burnett (28), Gary Lillyman (31) and Thomas Mitchell (25no) helped the home side reach 175 all out, however Andrew Ware’s 42 plus thirties from Brijesh Desai (36), Chris Calfe (34no) and debutant Sandeep Kaushik (31no) gave the visitors victory.
Promotion-hopefuls St Neot returned to winning ways with an emphatic 94-run victory at Callington Thirds.
After an early going over from Chris Bennett (3-24), at 51-4 they were in trouble at Gunnislake, however after Chris Simpson added 60 it was Liam Jones’ unbeaten 126 that propelled them to a hefty 313-7.
Callington openers Tom Neville (46) and Stephen Skews (40) started well, but wickets fell at regular intervals as Simpson (2-28) and Alex Eldridge (3-42) shared five wickets.
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