Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League County Division One and Division Two East round-up – Saturday, May 30
LUCKETT are still waiting for their first win since promotion to the second-tier following a 131-run reversal at leaders Hayle.
The Tamar Valley outfit were boosted by the inclusion of spin-bowling all-rounder George Wilkinson after travelling and got off to a fine start as skipper Andrew Hoskin (3-23) had Aizaz Ahmed caught at slip by Leion Cole, which was soon followed by Stephen Richards being taken at mid-on by James Wilkinson.
However, former county player Dan Lello then made 90, and with chip-ins from the rest, they reached 246-9. George Wilkinson claimed 3-53 with his off-spin, while Toby May (2-22 off 4) got some late reward.
Luckett soon lost May and Ryan Brown to Matt Lello, and although Luke Brenton was looking good for his 24, his departure and Hoskin being bowled by James Franklin meant the game was up.
It soon became 83-9 thanks to Max Jenkin’s leg-spin, however Henry Wilkinson’s enterprising 39 got them up to 115 all out.
Wadebridge Seconds are the only side yet to lose in Division Two East following a superb victory over previously unbeaten Lanhydrock at Egloshayle Park.
The victory was made possible by two outstanding individual performances from opener Tom McLachlan and paceman Ollie Bate.
McLachlan, dropped from the first team so far this term, showed his class with a brilliant 141 which included 24 boundaries as they scrambled their way up to 235 all out having been 108-4.
Lanhydrock’s bowling was led by skipper Jamie Eldridge’s 1-25, although seamers Ben Attfield (2-35), Jacob Eldridge (3-54) and Christian James (2-62) got most of the wickets.
The Bodmin-based side were still without Amir Khan who is in Pakistan and Australian overseas player Sam Remedios, and were blown away by a blistering new ball spell from Bate.
Bowling at decent pace and moving the ball, the right-armer took 7-24 from his nine overs as the visitors slipped to 42-7. Charlie Ellis provided fine support.
After that, Jacca Cavendish (31) and the Eldridges (Jamie – 23, Jacob – 15) made some headway to secure three crucial bonus points, but it was the home side’s day.
Callington Seconds bounced back from their defeat to Tintagel with a three-wicket victory at their St Austell counterparts.
Blaze Eigenmann soon had the Saints 12-2, but it was spin twins Rich Brown (1-29) and Harvey Poad (4-37) that wrestled the momentum back in the Greens’ favour following a 110-run stand between Archie Connolly (51) and Jack Mallet (77) as St Austell were dismissed for 215. Opening bowler Spencer Whatley (2-26) got some late reward.
Cally were 19-2 themselves after a going over from Tom Rosevear (3-48), however, like the hosts, a third wicket stand proved key as James Brenton (70) and veteran Peter Tancock (42) combined to great effect.
Chip-ins from Brown (22) and Zak Newton-Jenkins (13) looked important before they found themselves 182-7. But step forward club legend Jim Shorten and Ryan Hodge who were unbeaten on 25 and 14 respectively as the Greens got home with 14 balls to spare.
Menheniot-Looe were beaten by 63 runs at champions St Blazey despite fine half centuries from skipper Steve Kidd (69) and Sam Jordan (72).
Earlier, the home side recovered to post 274-7 despite wickets for Kidd (2-51) and Robert Cowley (3-61).
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