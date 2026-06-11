ST AUSTELL eventually eased into the last four of the Britannia Inn Hawkey Cup on Wednesday night with a six-wicket victory over ECB Cornwall Premier League rivals Grampound Road at Wheal Eliza.
The Roadies were without three of their regular top five in Antony Angove, Harry Gregory and Harry Phillips, and despite a remarkable century from Sri Lankan overseas Ravi Karunarathna, who made 100 from just 45 balls opening the batting for the fastest recorded ton in the club’s history, the rest struggled in a 20-over total of 147-6.
Karunarathna might be heading towards 40, but the all-rounder smoked eight fours and nine sixes all around the ground to give his side a fighting chance. Nobody else made more than Chris Willett’s 14, although Dan Ferris’ 11 not out off just seven balls was welcome.
The majority of the Saints attack had good evenings, led by 2-21 from seamer Liam Watson, while Connor Cooke’s four overs of off-spin cost just 15.
Despite being short on bowling options, the Roadies made the hosts work hard despite a decent start from Rowen Taplin (25) and skipper Alex Bone who went on to finish 56 not out from 45 balls.
After Taplin departed in the sixth over with 41 on the board, caught by Alex Lean off Karunarathna, Cooke was lbw for seven to the wily David Neville in the next over.
However, Bone was joined by Sri Lankan Nadeera Balasooriya (32) for a steady stand of 48 before the latter fell in the 15th over, caught by Neville off Lean’s off-spin.
It left the Saints – who themselves were without Dan Jarman, Gary Bone and Gianluca Longo for various reasons – requiring 50 off 34 balls. But with no Angove or Ben Sleeman, it meant skipper Tom Orpe had to introduce himself and youngster Jake Harding-Byrne.
Harding-Byrne dismissed Matt Ellison for just five in his solitary over, but Bone was joined by second team vice-skipper Steve Raven who made 10 not out from just nine balls as the winning runs came with five balls to spare.
The Saints visit holders Wadebridge on Wednesday night (6pm) for a spot in the final on home soil against either Callington or Werrington.
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