WADEBRIDGE took advantage of leaders Callington’s cancellation to reduce the lead at the top of the ECB Cornwall Premier League table to 10 points following a four-wicket victory over champions Penzance at Egloshayle Park.
The Swans went into the season as one of the sides expected to challenge champions Penzance, and they showed why with a ruthless team performance against their old foes.
Penzance chose to bat in a 35-over game but Australian passport holder Lachlan Crump (3-16) went on a rampage with a brilliant new-ball spell to reduce the visitors to 30-4.
South African overseas Grant Thomson was bowled by New Zealander Ryan Jackson (3-19) shortly after, and although Sammy King (20) and stand-in wicketkeeper Grant Stone (27) dug in admirably against the rapid Jackson (3-18), and Tom Dinnis later added 15, they were dismissed for 106 with just two balls left of their reduced 35-over allocation.
Crump went third ball to Ben Fletcher, however Charlie McLachlan (29) and Matt Rowe (23) set up creating a platform that would ultimately win them the game as they put on 51.
Penzance fought back as Fletcher (3-23) and left-arm spinner Charlie Hearn (2-16) shared five wickets, but James Turpin’s unbeaten 17 got the job done before next week’s crunch clash at Callington.
Superb late order hitting from Redruth’s Craig Williams consigned St Austell to defeat at Wheal Eliza in a 20-over game.
St Austell’s solid 147-7 was made possible by a fine 46 from skipper Alex Bone and quickfire contributions from Nadeera Balasooriya (24 off 15) and Gianluca Longo (31 off 24).
Captain Liam Norwell was the pick of the bowlers with 2-14 from his four overs, while Ellis Whiteford (2-25) and Harley Stevens (2-12) operated at around a run-a-ball.
Norwell sent himself out to open and smashed 30 from just 12 balls, but from there St Austell’s spin attack weaved their magic to reduce the Reds to 85-5 with just six overs left.
However, Pakistani pro Attyab Ahmad gradually accelerated his way to 54, leaving the Reds requiring 29 off 18 balls.
Yet they did that in just 12 as 11 came off the 18th before the 19th went for 20 bowled by the unfortunate Adam Snowdon (3-55). Williams was 24 not out off eight with Stevens unbeaten on 13 from six.
Elsewhere, Camborne made it three wins from three at Warrior Park to leave Grampound Road already 18 points from safety.
The Roadies’ 33-over total of 117-6 was based around Harry Phillips’ 49 but no acceleration didn’t help their cause. Brothers Jacob (2-30) and Alfie Macdonald (2-17) shared four wickets.
Needing less than four an over, Camborne’s reply was based around Sri Lankan Dinuka Dilshan’s 46 and a steady 25 from Martin Jenkin which allowed skipper Alfie Macdonald (14no) and Scott Kellow (20no) to do the rest.
Bryn Evans produced one of the all-round performances of the season so far as Helston saw off Werrington at Beacon Parc.
The visiting attack bowled superbly to have the Blues in trouble at 91-9, however Evans found support from last man Ryan Tonkin (6no) to blaze his way to 50 from 40 balls to reach 137.
Werrington were going okay at 74-3, however once Adam Hodgson went for 35 to leg-spinner Harry Saunders (3-22), the wheels fell off spectacularly, including Evans’ 3-18 from his eight.
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