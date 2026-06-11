CALLINGTON will visit old rivals Werrington for a place in the Britannia Inn Hawkey Cup final after thrashing Wadebridge Seconds by nine wickets on Wednesday night.
Wadebridge might be unbeaten and flying high at the top of Division Two East, however they travelled without two of their key batsmen in Tom McLachlan and Ryan Pooley, and were blown away by just 40 before the Greens marched to victory in just 4.5 overs.
Jamie Beare was castled by left-arm spinner Matt Whalley in the first over which was soon added to by speedster Mohammed Danyaal bowling Sam Richards from around the wicket.
Danyaal managed to induce an edge from young wicketkeeper Tom Wilson, and when the in-form Ross McLachlan was run-out by mid-on the writing was on the wall as the final five wickets fell for just nine runs with spinners Chris Dent (2-3) and Harry Sawyers (2-14) cashing in.
The Greens then raced to victory, the only wicket to fall being James Brenton for 13. Joe White (10) and Danyaal (17) were the not out batsmen.
Callington go to Werrington on Tuesday night (6pm) with the winners facing St Austell or holders Wadebridge later this month.
The night before saw Callington Seconds take a giant step towards qualification from Group E in the Division Two T20 Cup following a 15-run success at their Werrington counterparts.
Cally were in early trouble following an early going over from young paceman Tyler May (3-20), but the Greens ground their way up to 118 all out thanks to useful twenties from Zak Newton-Jenkins (21) and Blake Eigenmann (22) and bits and pieces from the tail.
Werrington slipped to 26-3 in response against Spencer Whatley and Eigenmann, and the hosts could never accelerate as the innings went on as Jim Shorten (1-19), Ryan Hodge (1-14) and skipper Richard Brown (1-17) went at less than five to the over in a final total of 103-5.
If Callington win their second match at home to Lanhydrock on Thursday, June 25 (6.15pm), the final group game becomes a dead rubber.
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