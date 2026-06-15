Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Three and Four East round-up – Saturday, June 13
BOCONNOC’S big improvement continues as they thrashed visiting Roche Seconds by nine wickets at Deer Park on Saturday.
The estate outfit were able to call upon opening bowler Matt Middleton for the first time this season and he responded in style as he claimed 4-11 from his nine overs.
Remarkably, they were not even the best figures of the day as the recently-returned Gary Spencer sent down nine overs of fast off-spin which yielded figures of 4-8 from his nine, five of which were maidens, as Roche were dismissed for just 55 in 36.1 overs. Rob Foot made 22 not out in the chase.
Duloe sit five points behind second-placed St Austell Thirds after thrashing visiting Grampound Road Seconds by nine wickets.
Grampound were held to 200-8 with Sam Conway (2-40), Thomas Turpin (2-38) and Matt Julian (2-39) all taking two apiece.
In reply, Turpin (74) and Aaron Conway (75no) knocked off the runs, helped by 47 extras, in just 30.3 overs.
Saltash thrashed visiting St Minver by 10 wickets at Chapel Field.
Although Jonny Wastell (2-27) got the big wicket of Ben Hawken for just a single early on, the away side responded well to get to 83-3 with South African Alex Scullard looking dangerous on 44.
But once he was bowled by a pearler from Dave Bolland (3-10 off 6), the paceman and left-arm spinner Joe Organ (4-17 off 5.3) shared the next six for just 26 runs.
After tea, Wastell occupied one end for 23 not out off 50 balls, but it was Welshman Huw Williams who thrashed 12 boundaries and a six in his unbeaten 79 from 54 deliveries.
St Neot are up to second in Division Four after a good away success down at Gorran.
Opener Toby Haley’s 68 was the backbone of their 184 all out which also included contributions from David Eldridge (25), Chris Simpson (32) and Spencer Ham (26no).
St Neot’s bowlers did a superb job after tea as after Ham got the big wicket of Tyrone Sarucan for just eight, Simpson (3-34), David Brice (3-24) and man-of-the-match Haley (3-19) all claimed three apiece as the home side were dismissed for 145.
Liskeard lost a last ball thriller at Wadebridge Thirds to drop to third.
A competitive total of 217-5 was built around half centuries from Andrew Ware (60) and Harrison Woodhead (54) before Chris Calfe (30no) and Brijesh Desai (18no) provided the late acceleration.
Wadebridge were well-placed in response with Robert Centini (78) and Jack Gill (43) cruising, but Liskeard fought back, led by skipper Andrew Cobb’s 3-24.
Centini fell in the penultimate over, which meant 10 were required off the last bowled by Ware.
However, Ben Hurst got the first one for six and struck a boundary off the final delivery to the delight of the home side.
Bottom side Tideford had a day to forget as a depleted side lost by 10 wickets at home to leaders Launceston having mustered just 63 all out.
Callington Thirds were also soundly beaten by their visiting Werrington counterparts at Hawkmoor.
Werrington made 259-9 despite seven wickets for spinners Ollie Bennett (3-47) and Rhys Hodge (4-52), but after a bad start could only make 163 all out led by Nick Carpenter (35) and Stephen Skews (28).
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