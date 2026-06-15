Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, June 13
LEADERS Wadebridge Seconds continue to set the pace at the top after thrashing their visiting Werrington counterparts at Egloshayle Park.
After choosing to field, the in-form Ollie Bate (3-11 off 7) struck twice early on before leg-spinner Ross McLachlan took over on his way to figures of 3-21.
Werrington batted their 45-over allocation but could only reach 145-9 which the Swans knocked off with ease, opener Sam Richards batting through for 42 not out as Tom McLachlan (36), Jamie Beare (22) and Ross McLachlan (30no) all made hay.
They stay seven points ahead of nearest challengers St Blazey who they visit this Saturday.
Blazey won a low-scoring thriller at neighbours St Austell by just 18 runs having been dismissed for just 103 as South African overseas Henro Bouwer claimed 5-27 to bowl the hosts out for just 85 in a game which saw nine lbws.
Lanhydrock dropped to fourth and are 27 off the top after a four-run loss at strugglers Holsworthy despite dismissing the Devonians for 95.
Seamer Jacob Eldridge (2-14) and left-arm spinner Ruben Turner (2-12 off 9) combined to great effect early on while Australian off-spinner Sam Remedios bowled key man Jack Greening.
Holsworthy dug in via twenties from skipper Ryan Walter (26) and South African Bilal Darbar (23), but 5-32 from off-spinner Jamie Eldridge ended the innings at just 95.
Lanhydrock were soon 21-3, but after regrouping to get to 68-5, seemed on course. But the dismissal of Ben Attfield for 24 saw a dramatic collapse as four wickets well for just two runs.
Ryan Butler (12) and last man Turner (5no) got the equation down to six required, however Butler was bowled off the first ball from Guy Beagley to spark wild scenes in the home camp.
James Brenton struck his first senior century as the Greens eased to victory at winless Bude.
The highly-talented 19-year-old has put together some decent scores in the first team, but after committing to a season of development in the seconds, he was rewarded with a fine 111 (four fours, five sixes) on a difficult pitch.
A half-fit Ollie Allsop made 29 opening, while bits and pieces from Peter Tancock (22), Charlie Coates (19) and Blaze Eigenmann (37no) saw them post 263-7.
Bowling first change, Eigenmann then delivered a superb spell of 3-23 to swing the game in the Greens’ favour.
Bude battled away but spinners Rich Brown (3-41) and Harvey Poad (3-45) shared six wickets as the Seasiders were dismissed for 175.
A depleted Menheniot-Looe put in a fine performance at Tintagel but left Butts Field with a feeling of what might have been.
Veteran opener Peter Nance returned to form with 50 at the top of the order, and with Australian number three Lachie Embleton (65) and stand-in skipper Alex Caddy (22) in, Menheniot were well-placed at 162-2.
But once they were separated, they failed to kick on as they closed on 229-8 despite 20 from Ross Ripley.
Tintagel were going nicely at 145-3, but brilliant nine-over spells from Mike Maiden (4-31) and Brian Caddy (1-22) saw four wickets fall for just 19.
Yet the Knights roared back despite a soaring run-rate as Australian Jack Minehan and Gyles Reynolds counter-attacked heroically to make an unbeaten 33 and 34 respectively and leave the visitors stunned.
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