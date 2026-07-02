CHAIRMAN’S CHALLENGE – PORTHCAWL/BRIDGEND POOL LEAGUES v LOOE AND DISTRICT POOL LEAGUE (SECOND LEG)
THE second day of Looe and District Pool League’s tour to Wales over the third weekend in June saw them face – for the second day in succession – representatives from the Porthcawl and Bridgend leagues on Sunday, June 21.
Having been thrashed 24 hours earlier, by 27 frames to nine, the format was changed somewhat with 35 frames being played in five best of seven sets at the RAFA club in Porthcawl.
The first set saw Lynsey Davies get the home team off to a flying start by beating Brian Reed, and team-mate Nathan James followed suit beating Mark Stevens.
Looe captain Lewis Penhaligan stopped the rot by beating Andrew Street, butDylan Stephens increased the hosts’ lead when he took out Darrell Hidson.
Back came the Cornishmen with Gerry Markwell proving to good for Jimmy Walmsley, but Porthcawl showed their class by taking the last two frames courtesy of wins for captain Gareth Stephens and Adrian Davies over Keith Armitage and Roger Stephens.
Starting 5-2 up, Lynsey Davies and James repeated their double act at start of second set when they took out Stevens and Penhaligan.
The visitors hit back immediately when Markwell and Hidson beat Street and DylanStephens, however Porthcawl had other ideas with Walmsley, Gareth Stephens and Adrian Davies overcoming Armitage, Roger Stephens and Reed for a 10-4 cushion.
Lead man Lynsey Davies led the way again, and his team mates took their lead from him and ran off the next five frames via James, Street, Dylan Stephens, Walmsley and Gareth Stephens.
Mark Stevens took the last frame of the set when he beat Adrian Davies, but the set had gone the Welshmen.
Lynsey Davies had a rare slip up at the start of the fourth when he went down to Hidson, but it was a minor blip in their progress as they rattled off the next three frames thanks to wins for James, James Wheatley and Dylan Stephens. Reedshowed some resistance when he beat Walmsley, but resistance was futile asGareth Stephens and Adrian Davies wrapped up the last two frames.
With the match gone, the visitors were now playing for pride but saw LynseyDavies and James get back in the old routine by winning the first two frames of the last set.
Looe weren’t going down without a fight and Roger Stephens and Reed showed some spirit by taking out Street and Dylan Stephens. But Porthcawl replied with a brace of their own which saw Walmsley and Wheatley prove too strong for Stevens and Penhaligan.
Hidson had the last word by beating Adrian Davies to give the fifth set a more respectable score of 4-3 to the hosts, however the home team were convincing 25-10 winners.
Team spokesperson Roger Stephens said: “The plucky boys from Cornwall did their best, but were outgunned by the superior firepower of the guys from South Wales.
Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the weekend of pool and are eagerly looking forward to hosting the Porthcawl/ Bridgend boys next year.”
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