By Roger Stephens
CORNWALL COUNTY POOL ASSOCIATION INTERLEAGUE CONFERENCE
Launceston B 13 Looe B 23
LOOE B produced superb third and fourth sets to run out comfortable 23-13 winners over their Launceston counterparts on Friday, May 15.
The first stanza saw Looe sneak it five frames to four which included wins for Darrell Hidson, Colin Penhaligan, Steve Eastley, Keith Armitage and Colin Bell, with the hosts replying via Lee West, Lawrence Palmer, Karl Parker-Crozier and Steve Sweeney.
The second set started with the hosts drawing level with West’s second win, however victories for Markwell, Hidson and Lewis Penhaligan ensured they were 8-5 to the good.
Parker-Crozier beat Armitage to stop the rot, but back came Looe with victories for Ian Penhaligan and Bell over Lily West and Sarah West.
However, despite being 10-6 down, Launceston kept themselves in it as Aaron Howard and James Milne over Stephens and Eastley.
In set three the visitors began to show their superiority as although Lee West again got his team away to a good start, this time beating Lewis Penhaligan, it sparked an onslaught from Looe with Colin Penhaligan leading the way followed by Markwell, Hidson, Eastley and Armitage who rattled off five frame wins against Turner, Palmer, Down, Parker-Crozier and Jack Rogers.
Launceston stopped the rot and hit back with a couple of frames of their own via Sweeney and Howard, but Stephens had the last laugh to secure a 6-3 set win and a 16-11 advantage overall.
Needing just three more frames for an outright win, Looe won the first two through Hidson and Lewis Penhaligan.
Palmer briefly slowed Looe’s momentum, but a four-frame burst from Markwell, Stephens, Eastley and Armitage secured a big win.
Howard gave Launceston a 13th frame, but it was left to Bell to wrap things up.
The player-of-the-match award went to Hidson for an unbeaten evening.
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