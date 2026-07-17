ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LATEST
Ladies’ Section
Basset Bunny – Wednesday, July 1
This competition is for bronze division players, and was won on countback by Sally Floyd on 35 points from Glennis Wootton. Bridgitte Worth was third, four behind.
Stableford (Silver Division): Results: 1 Karen Ford – 40pts; 2 Sarah Martin – 39; 3 Debbie Flanagan – 30; 4 Pam Hughes – 29.
Proprietors Cup – Sunday, July 5
THIS competition is played on the Nicklaus course and all proceeds go to charity.
Results: 1 Debbie Flanagan – 34pts; 2 Donna Weeks – 33; 3 Sarah Martin – 28.
Inter Club Shield at St Austell – Wednesday, July 8
ST MELLION were represented by Sally Floyd, Linda Radley, Mary Brinsley and Jenny Glover, and allthough not finish at the top, they did well in stifling conditions.
Stableford – Wednesday, July 8
Results: 1 Pam Hughes – 38pts; 2 Debbie Flanagan – 38; 3 Cheryl Bridgeman – 30.
Nine-hole Stableford – Wednesday, July 8
Results: 1 Karen Ford – 18pts (c/b); 2 Hilary Wratten – 18; 3 Carole Webb – 15.
Seniors’ Section ‘The Fossils’ by Keith Field
The Fossils were hosted by Carlyon Bay on Tuesday, July 7 in warm conditions.
All the individual matches were generally close affairs save for a couple where minor indiscretions were heavily punished. The six others were decided on the last two holes which included the par three, 18th on which Nearest the Pin was set. Vice-captain Colin Marshall took the honours for St Mellion.
Although there was a narrow loss on the day for St Mellion, the aggregate score of 9-7 favoured The Fossils.
Blue skies, hot sunshine and virtually no wind greeted the competitors for the Captain’s Cup Day on Thursday, July 9.
In addition to the Cup competition, the past captains also competed for their Shield.
Although the heat did impact on players, there was still very high scoring at the top of the leaderboard.
In the age of WHS, only one competition has been won with more than 40 points, but this day saw no less than three players into the 40s.
Top of the pile was Mark Brewerton with 44 while playing off 8. Close behind on a wonderful 43 was Peter Triggs and back on a superb 40, and in third place was Stephen Muggeridge. 39 points found Allan Evans playing off three with yet another outstanding score.
There were only four twos posted on the day.
Although a diminished entry this year, the competitiveness of these warriors never ceases, and was proved in the final results.
After a long round playing a medal competition, Brian Pound and Ian Edwards, playing his first 18 in the best part of a year, tied at the top with net 72 points. But with the former taking top spot on countback. Just one behind was Keith Field.
In addition to the main event, a further match in the Summer Knockout was played where David Orriss and Mike Tamblin beat Mike D Newton and Sophocles 4 & 4.
Captain’s Cup results: 1 Mark Brewerton – 44pts; 2 Peter Triggs – 43; 3 Stephen Muggeridge – 40; 4 Allan Evans – 39.
Section results: Gold – Mark Brewerton, Allan Evans and Andy Thomas; Silver – Peter Triggs, Stephen Muggeridge and Bruce Sobey; Bronze – Colin MacDonald, John Clements and Ted Ahier.
Twos came from Phil Cuming (third hole), Keith Field (14), Mike Page (16) and David Shawcross (16).
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