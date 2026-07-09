By Jenny Deacon
ALISON Talling and Toni Stokes were the big winners at the recent Looe Golf Club ladies’ club championship.
Twenty-four ladies played a singles medal acceptable score over 27 holes, and scratch champion Alison Talling managed the lowest gross score with 136, and received the Scratch Cup and a memento of an engraved LSA glass vase.
The handicap champion Toni Stokes had the lowest nett – 104 – and also received a glass vase. She was two ahead of Maria Turnbull who was six clear of Jaqui Vincent.
Maria, Jaqui and the rest of the winners received club vouchers.
The ‘Best 18 Holes’ award went to Pat Hodge with a nett 69, while Angela Barrett’s nett 31 was the best over nine.
There were five twos, from Holly-Mae Straight (2), Jax Wailes, Angela Barrett and Jan Vince.
A new 12-hole Trophy for those ladies wishing to participate but not wanting to play 27 holes was created for 2026, which was won by Sheila Tilbrook with a nett 52. She also received an LSA glass vase.
A club spokesperson added: “During the event, participants were supplied with a selection of delicious homemade cakes on the 10th hole, made by lady captain Jill Westbrook.
“The prize table looked stunning with mixed coloured roses displayed around the prizes and vouchers. A good day with lovely summer weather was enjoyed by all.
“Any ladies wishing to know more about the ladies section of Looe Golf Club, please contact lady secretary, Jenny Deacon, via the club.”
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