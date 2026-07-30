St Mellion Golf Club seniors section latest – ‘The Fossils’
THE Fossils produced a fine comeback to overturn a first leg deficit and see off Trevose on home soil on Tuesday, July 21.
Looking to overturn a 5-3 deficit from the first leg, the Fossils included late replacements Pete Mehigan and Nigel Coulson-Stevens as well as contending with different opposition from the away fixture.
Coulson-Stevens partnered captain of the day John Raphael and dovetailed superbly to win by a huge 8&6 margin. Six of the remaining rubbers were close affairs, but buddies Ted Ahier and Phil Cuming scored an impressive 5&4 win, and only in the last did Trevose taste a victory.
When all the dust had settled, five wins, two halves and one loss added up to a 6-2 victory to the Fossils as well as a 9-7 scoreline overall.
Home captain Paul Osborne and Trevose’s Mike Carroll took the respective ‘Nearest the Pin’ wins.
Thursday that week was again hot and dry and brought with it the Veterans’ Trophy, playing from the white tees.
Early starters Malcolm Smith and Matt Braithwaite soon set the high standard needed to top the leaderboard with great scores of 37 points. Soon after, Allan Evans playing off four, set an astounding 39 points following another superb display of stroke play.
However, Mike Tamblin entered the clubhouse with a huge smile and then Nigel Coulson-Stevens who had excelled even on his Tuesday form, entered with an air of confidence.
Countback on their cards confirmed that Coulson-Stevens had won the prestigious Veterans’ Trophy.
Eight players recorded 36 or more out of an entry of 44, and there were six players with a two on their cards.
Results: 1 Nigel Coulson-Stevens – 40pts (c/b); 2 Mike Tamblin – 40; 3 Allan Evans – 39; 4 Guy Pennington – 37 (c/b); 5 Malcolm Smith – 37; 6 Matthew Braithwaite – 37.
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