MORGAN Whittaker has hit out at claims by new Plymouth Argyle head coach Miron Muslic that he refused to play for the Pilgrims in last week’s home loss to Burnley.
Just days after sealing his switch to Argyle’s Championship rivals Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee, the 24-year-old released a lengthy statement on his Instagram page to counter claims he had down tools before his much-expected move.
It read: “I just wanted to come on here and say thank you to the Plymouth fans, my time here has been life changing and I would really like to clear the air.
“I just wanted to wait for the dust to settle, before I clarified a few things. I want to make it abundantly clear I never refused to play against Burnley. It was agreed by myself and the manager that due to bids on the table from both Burnley and Middlesbrough, I would not be up for selection.
“I was then told to train with the other non-selected players as I wouldn't need to be involved in the shape for Burnley as I wouldn't be playing in the game. All of the coaching staff and my team-mates were also aware that I was not included in the squad.
“The backlash I have received due to the manager’s post-match interview has been devastating to me. To have my character, my mindset and my commitment to the game insulted is very upsetting to me.
“I have always made myself available for selection, I have always trained and I have ALWAYS given my all for Plymouth. I even trained happily the next day.
“I will not let that tarnish my time here. I want to thank all of you, the staff, the players, the fans for your incredible support during my time here. Some of the most magical and integral parts of my career have happened here in Plymouth in which I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to the fans who sent me home with letters, gifts and drawings, they will be treasured forever.
“From helping you achieve promotion, coming back home permanently, being in the team of the season and to score the winning goal to knock Brentford out of the FA Cup These memories will last a lifetime for me, and it wouldn't have been possible without all of your support.
"I'm sorry again it ended this way, but I never once refused to play. My heart will always have a huge space for Plymouth Argyle, how could it not? I wish you all nothing but the best for the future and I will always be keeping an eye on your results and supporting from afar. A Janner forever.”
In Whittaker’s absence, Argyle picked up a valuable point from their latest Championship encounter when they drew 2-2 with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
An own goal from Anthony Patterson had given Muslic’s side the lead in the North East, but back roared the home side as second half goals from Wilson Isidor and Trai Hume put them 2-1 ahead.
However, the Pilgrims threw caution to the wind late on and their efforts were rewarded when substitute Nathanael Ogbeta grabbed a last-gasp equaliser.
“It’s a step forward,” said Muslic, whose side are rock bottom of the division, seven points adrift of safety. “We are moving slowly, but we are moving and that’s the most important thing.”