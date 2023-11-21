ST DENNIS have boosted their first-team backroom staff to assist manager Jack Barbery.
They have brought in former Dobwalls manager Wes Westlake as assistant manager, Rob Davis as coach and Dave Hengle as goalkeeping coach.
The Saints are currently bottom of the South West Peninsula League Premier West division.
A club statement said: "We are delighted to welcome Wes, Rob and Dave to the club. They will all work alongside Jack in getting our team back to where we should be.
"The passion and desire that they have all shown in the past couple of weeks at games and training has been second to none, and we are very happy to have them on board."