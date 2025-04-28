By Kevin Marriott at Lantoom Park
SWPL PREMIER WEST (FRIDAY)
Dobwalls 0 Camelford 2
DOBWALLS have made a lot of headlines this season with the best campaign in the club’s history – but Friday night belonged to Camelford and their much-loved manager Reg Hambly.
And in something of a storybook ending, it was veteran striker Mark Gusterson, one of Hambly’s loyal lieutenants over many years, who grabbed both goals at Lantoom Park.
His first came via the penalty spot in the 18th minute after Ryan Geach had been harshly adjudged to have used his arm to block the ball after slipping. The referee, close to the incident, waved away the Camels’ appeals for a penalty but after consulting with a linesman, pointed to the spot.
Gusterson was never going to miss and the visitors only grew stronger as the game progressed.
They carved out several half chances to increase their lead before half-time while a Dobwalls side struggling to find any rhythm almost equalised through Dan Tate just before the break.
But Camelford gave themselves some breathing space with a second goal after 53 minutes. Gusterson, on the left side of the penalty, turned inside and curled a superb right foot shot into the far corner of the net.
Dobwalls, driven forward by skipper James Forrest, searched in vain for a goal despite the constant efforts by striker Josh Johnson to unnerve the Camels’ defence.
And Dobwalls’ miserable night was complete when substitute Charlie Castlehouse was sin binned in the 86th minute, leaving the home side to see out the remainder of the game with 10 men.
DOBWALLS: James Morley, Adam Kenyon, Taylor Davey (Hayden Baugh, 69), Nathan Lang (Tom Huyton, 70), Ryan Geach, James Forrest, Kai Burrell (Oliver Wetherall 53), Oscar Larrieu (Charlie Castlehouse, 53), Josh Johnson, Dan Tate, Kaycee Ogwu (Ovo Ememerurai 80).
Dobwalls man-of-the-match: James Forrest.