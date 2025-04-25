WITH just a handful of fixtures remaining in the South West Pensinsula League Premier West season, there are only a couple of questions remaining.
Newquay have wrapped up the title by two points from Liskeard Athletic, while Launceston will finish last, six points adrift of second bottom Millbrook.
The race for the top four is on with Callington Town the favourites.
Cally have two games remaining – tomorrow’s trip to Sticker before welcoming Wadebridge Town on Tuesday night (7.30pm).
Wendron United have their last outing tomorrow when they welcome a Holsworthy side that are enjoying their best ever season at Step Six – sitting seventh after a fantastic run of form.
The Dron sit on 50 points, one ahead of Callington and with a goal difference of plus 26, 13 better than the Pastymen, a win against the Devonians will mean Cally will need to be victorious in their final two games to snatch fourth.
Holsworthy also have a Torridge Cup final on Thursday night, so it remains to be seen whether any key players will be rested at Underlane.
But with a victory ensuring seventh, that is unlikely. If they don’t, then a Wadebridge win at Callington on Tuesday night will see the Bridgers take it.
There are two other matches this weekend.
Tonight (Friday) sees Dobwalls – enjoying their best ever season and guaranteed third – welcome 10th-placed Camelford in what is sure to be a memorable occasion.
The hosts will round off a campaign that has seen them already gain 61 points from 29 games against a Camels side that will see boss Reg Hambly in the dugout for the final time.
The veteran boss is standing down after a remarkable 34 years.
Bodmin Town have defied off-field troubles to sit 13th and away from trouble, and the Ambers have one more outing to go when they take on Truro City tomorrow morning (11am).
Kick-off has been brought forward due to Truro’s first team on the brink of a historic promotion to the National League.
It will also be the final match in charge for Bodmin boss Simon Minett who is standing down after nearly two seasons.
Fixtures: Friday (7.30pm): Dobwalls v Camelford; Saturday (3pm unless stated): Bodmin Town v Truro City Res (11am), Sticker v Callington Town, Wendron United v Holsworthy.