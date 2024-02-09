THE wet weather this week has already claimed plenty of matches ahead of tomorrow’s kick-offs.
Three Toolstation Western League Premier Division games have gone. Millbrook’s match with St Blazey at Kellaway Park, and Saltash United’s trip to Helston Athletic, have both been called off due to waterlogged pitches.
Oldland Abbotonians at home to Nailsea and Tickenham has also been called off, as has Bridgwater United’s home FA Vase match with Deal Town.
In the South West Peninsula League Premier Division West, St Dennis at home to Bodmin Two is postponed, as is Dobwalls against Launceston.