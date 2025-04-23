ST AUSTELL manager Chris Knight says his team are fully embracing their underdog status ahead of next month’s Cornwall Senior Cup final against Falmouth Town – insisting they’re going into the clash with nothing to fear.
The Lilywhites booked their place in the final on May 10 with a memorable semi-final victory over Mousehole, pulling off one of the shocks of the tournament by defeating Southern League side 3-1 at Porthleven.
Now, Knight’s players face an equally tough assignment as they prepare to tackle yet more opposition from the Southern League in the shape of Falmouth at Newquay’s Mount Wise ground.
“We know we’re massive underdogs,” said Knight, whose side wrapped up their Jewson Western League campaign on Easter Monday with a 2-1 victory against Saltash United. “Falmouth are an excellent side, they’ve got experience, depth and they’ve been playing at a very high level.
“That said, we’re not going there simply to make up the numbers, we’re going to give it everything. Nobody expected us to get past Mousehole, but we’ve shown all season that we’re a side that doesn’t give up.”
Goals from Ryan Downing and Matt Searle ensured St Austell ended the season as the top Cornish side in the Western League, finishing their campaign in 11th spot with 52 points.
“It’s a brilliant way to end our league season,” added Knight. “It had to be that man [Searle] who got the goal at the end. He’s been quality all season and he’s come up with the goods again today.”
With at least two weeks until the final, Knight wants to use the time to not only get his squad recharged and ready for battle, but also allow a couple of players to recover from a few niggles.
“We’ll rest up for a few days, not do too much, then have a couple of training sessions before the final,” he said. “Already, you can feel the buzz around the club, around the boys, so let’s hope it’s a great day.”