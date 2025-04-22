AN injury-time goal ensured St Austell will finish as Cornwall’s leading lights in this season’s Jewson Western League Premier Division.
A late effort from Matt Searle proved the difference for Chris Knight’s side as they claimed a 2-1 victory against Saltash United at Kimberley Stadium on Easter Monday.
With the game seemingly heading for a draw, the frontman was on hand to tap in from close range after Ashes goalkeeper Tyler Coombes could only parry Neil Slateford’s shot from the edge of the box back into his path.
It capped a decent fightback from St Austell who, fresh from their Good Friday derby win over St Blazey, started this latest encounter slowly. Just three minutes had elapsed when Saltash netted the game’s opening goal.
Ben Goulty fired the hosts in front after the visitors had failed to deal with early pressure from the Ashes.
Saltash could – and probably should – have added to their advantage in a dominant opening quarter. Goulty again went close with a header from a corner, whilst a couple of other half chances went begging.
St Austell, however, levelled midway through the half when they capitalised on some abject home defending. Trying to play out from the back, Saltash were made to pay when they were turned over on the edge of their own box, allowing Ryan Downing to latch onto possession and fire the ball past Coombes.
At the other end, Aaron Goulty brought the best out of Andy Collings, while Searle saw an effort cancelled out for offside just before the break.
Whilst the second period again proved keenly contested, it was St Austell who offered the greater threat in attack.
For Saltash, it means they finish 16th in the table, while St Austell – who have a Cornwall Senior Cup final against Falmouth to contend with on May 10 at Newquay – end their campaign in 11th.