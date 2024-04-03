LOOE SAILING CLUB LATEST
Having been blown out the previous weekend, action finally started in Looe Bay last Saturday when the weather relented somewhat giving the fleet a pleasant afternoon’s racing, writes Paul Sedgbeer.
With no Mirrors on the water yet, it was left to the three senior fleets to provide the action.
Six Enterprises vied for position on the start line with father and son combination of David and Joe Jackman hitting the front first and maintaining their lead throughout despite the best efforts of the following crews.
The win was duly celebrated in the clubhouse afterward along with David’s 50th birthday.
Four of five registered Lasers contested their class race with Chris Iles taking line honours ahead of new Commodore Simon Bennett.
Planning is going well for the clubs celebration of its 90th anniversary that is due to take place on Saturday, April 27, all present and former members are welcome to join us to renew friendships in a pleasant atmosphere.
The respective winners were: Redwings: 1 Paul Hobson and Peter Greenwood; Laser: 1 Chris Iles; Enterprise: 1 David and Joe Jackman.