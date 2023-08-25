LAUNCESTON rounded off their pre-season preparations with a superb 24-13 victory over one-league higher Exeter University at Polson Bridge last night.
The All Blacks finished in mid-table in Regional One South West last summer while the uni – who have won back-to-back BUCS titles – were in a similar position in National League Two (West).
The two clubs played each other several times in recent years before Exeter’s promotion at the end of the 2021/22 season, with Launceston never tasting victory.
That record looked set to be extended as they trailed 8-0 going into the dying stages of the first half.
But Mitch Hawken’s try reduced the lead to three at the break, which is how it stayed until the 47th minute number eight Brandon Rowley put the Cornishmen in front.
Dan Pearce converted Glenn Coles’ try to make it 17-8 on the hour before Coles added the extras to Cam Fogden’s score 13 minutes from time.
The uni pulled a try back in the final stages, but it didn't matter as Launceston enjoyed the perfect evening ahead of next Saturday's league opener at Ivybridge.
