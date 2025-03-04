Dr Tom Kerridge, policy and research manager at Centrepoint, said: “Our research suggests that councils across the South West are dealing with rising levels of youth homelessness, and that a large proportion of these young people might not be getting the support they are legally entitled to. In some cases, councils could be forced to make difficult yet illegal decisions around who is supported because they simply don’t have the resources to help everyone. Sadly, we’re hearing from an increasing number of young people in desperate situations who have been turned away, including those who are pregnant or fleeing domestic abuse. This is unlawful and shouldn’t be happening.