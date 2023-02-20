A Cornish waterfront mansion worth £4,500,000 could be won for as little as £10 in a UK-wide house draw.
The Omaze Million Pound House Draw is offering up a three-storey house overlooking the Fowey Estuary, with entries available from £10.
The property, which comes with furnishings included, has been designed by West Country architects Harrison Sutton.
Inside, on the ground floor, is a bright and airy entrance hall, a home office with panoramic estuary views, and a main sitting room with full-length glass doors that offer clear views and access out to a terraced area.
Also on this level is a kitchen and breakfast room with a central island and a cantilevered balcony, plus a secondary kitchen pantry and a dining room.
Upstairs, there are six bedrooms, with the main one featuring a dressing area and an en-suite bathroom.
On the lower ground floor, there is a utility room and a playroom area that could be used as a seventh bedroom, again offering views of the estuary.
Outside, there is a garden featuring a yoga studio, and to the front of the house there is direct water access to a private mooring.
The home will be the biggest ever house prize draw to be offered in the UK, and comes mortgage free with all stamp duty and legal fees covered, as well as £100,000 cash, with the draw helping to raise funds for Marie Curie.
Claire Richards, Marie Curie ambassador, singer and member of pop group Steps, said: “This incredible house will be a life-changing prize for one lucky winner but, more importantly, the money raised will help Marie Curie continue its incredible work supporting people at the end of their life.
“The partnership between Marie Curie and Omaze is raising vital funds for a charity that plays such a crucial role for people affected by terminal illness.
“Everyone who enters is contributing towards this vital cause - and of course someone is guaranteed to win the dream home in Cornwall too.”
Matthew Reed, Chief Executive at Marie Curie, said: “Every five minutes, someone in the UK dies without the care and support they need. This is heart-breaking for each person this happens to, and for the people who love them.
"At Marie Curie we strive to improve quality of life for dying people whilst ensuring that emotional support is available to their loved ones, too.
"We are delighted that Omaze shares our belief that everyone deserves the best experience possible at the end of life and has chosen to partner with us."
Omaze has guaranteed a minimum donation of £100,000 and has a target of at least £500,000.
James Oakes at Omaze said: “We’re honoured to be partnering with Marie Curie for our biggest ever house draw, in Cornwall.
"By offering this incredible waterfront property, along with £100,000 in cash, we’re giving people the chance to live mortgage and rent free for the rest of their life - as well as raising vital money and awareness for charities.
“We’re incredibly proud that the Omaze community has already raised £9,150,000 for good causes across the UK.”
The draw closes on Monday 1st May 2023 for online entries and Tuesday 2nd May 2023 for postal entries.