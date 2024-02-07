This “unique” property for sale is made up of a family home and a bookshop - inside a former chapel.
The Old Hall, in Looe, is close to the beach and includes a five-bedroom family home as well as an established bookshop and gallery.
The property is one of six homes in the building and has character features throughout.
There are two separate entrances to the property, the first opening into the bookshop, which sits on the ground floor of the building.
The bookshop was originally established in 1974, approximately 90 years after the chapel was built in 1883, and was reopened by the current owners in 2019.
From the main shop area, stairs lead up to the gallery, where the current owners sell a mix of new and second-hand books, local art, prints, postcards and gifts.
Also on the first floor is the accommodation, with doors from the gallery leading to an internal hallway.
From the hallway, there is a kitchen and dining area with harbour views, a bathroom, a utility room, and three bedrooms, one of which has an en–suite bathroom.
On the other side of the gallery is a book storage space, an office, another bedroom and a sitting room, which features a character fireplace with a wood-burning stove.
A small and ornate staircase leads up to the primary bedroom, which has an en-suite bathroom.
Outside, there are tiered gardens with “magnificent” views, as well as a roof terrace, while to the front of the property are two parking spaces and a storage shed.
The stock of the book shop will be available to purchase if the buyer wishes to continue running the shop.
The property is being sold by Seasons Estate Agents for a guide price of £489,000.
The agent commented: “This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a property in the heart of town that offers the scope for multigenerational living as well as a possible income from the shop, which is included in the sale, although stock is available by separate negotiation.”