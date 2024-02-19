A coastal retreat with panoramic views is up for grabs in a charity house draw worth more than £3,000,000.
The Omaze Million Pound House Draw has announced that the next property it will feature be a “stunning” Cornish home, less than ten miles from Truro.
The draw will raise money to support the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) with a minimum donation of £1,000,000, and is being backed by actor Alistair McGowan.
The house is described as an “outstanding” example of modern architecture and is minutes away from St Agnes beach.
Entering the home, there is a spacious entrance hall with a natural stone floor and a vaulted ceiling, leading through to the open plan kitchen, dining room and family area.
In the open plan space, there are further vaulted ceilings and a long breakfast island, a stone fireplace, and a walk-in pantry.
The large living room has a stone fireplace and triple-aspect sliding doors, while completing the ground floor are two double bedrooms, a bathroom, a boot room and a utility room.
A granite staircase leads to a glass balustrade landing with a large sliding window, and the master bedroom includes a rear balcony, a dressing area with fitted wardrobes, and an en-suite bathroom.
There are two further bedrooms on this level, both of which have built-in wardrobes and balcony access, and one of which has an en-suite bathroom.
Outside, there is a garden or studio room, a multipurpose space suitable for a home office.
At the front of the house, there is a stone terrace, while the gardens are “beautifully” landscaped and include level lawns, mature trees, and a hot tub.
The house will be mortgage free for the winner, who will also win £100,000 in cash and can choose to live in the house, rent it out for an estimated £3,000 to £4,000 per month, or sell it.
The money raised for WWF will be used to help restore UK coasts, drive action from the UK government, and empower young people to take action for nature.
The house draw is being backed by actor and WWF fellow Alistair McGowan, who commented: “I’m very happy to be supporting this partnership between WWF and Omaze. I’ve been a proud supporter of all the work WWF does for many years, becoming an ambassador in 2005 and subsequently a fellow for this excellent and respected organisation.
“WWF work incredibly hard - conducting research and carrying out projects in the UK and around the world - to protect nature and wildlife, and to restore it too.
“The money raised through this partnership with Omaze will make a real difference and help WWF to continue to protect so many incredible species and bring our world back to life.”
James Oakes, chief international officer at Omaze, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with WWF for our latest house draw. By offering this gorgeous house in Cornwall, along with £100,000 in cash, we’re giving people the chance to live mortgage and rent free for the rest of their life - as well as raising money for charities whilst introducing them to brand new audiences that they otherwise wouldn't reach.
“We’re tremendously proud that the Omaze community has already raised over £31,000,000 for good causes across the UK.”
Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cornwall are available now at omaze.co.uk, with 15 entries costing £10.
The draw closes on Sunday March 31 2024 for online entries and Tuesday April 2 2024 for postal entries.