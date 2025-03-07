A SEMI-DETACHED house at Higher Bugle in the Clay Country is up for auction with a freehold guide price of £135,000.
A spokesperson for Clive Emson Auctioneers said: “With three bedrooms, it is considered suitable for occupation, re-sale or retention as a letting investment following a programme of refurbishment.”
Meanwhile, a leasehold ground floor flat in East Hill, St Austell, is being offered with a guide price of £50,000-plus.
The one-bedroom property forms part of a block of four apartments with communal parking. It is being sold with the remainder of a 99-year lease from December 1990 and is being auctioned in arrangement with May Whetter & Grose.
The second auction of eight in 2025 by Clive Emson concludes on March 20, with bidding live from March 18.