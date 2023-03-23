A holiday rental specialist has revealed that three Cornwall locations have been ranked among the best market towns in the UK for a spring visit.
HomeToGo has released a list of the top 15 market towns to visit this spring in the UK, with Cornwall seeing more towns in the list than any other region.
The ranking took into account various factors such as affordability, scenic settings and climate, with only towns situated within a one-hour walk of a National Park, Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) or Heritage Coast being considered.
Lostwithiel came in at number nine on the list, being one of the cheapest areas to stay in at a median nightly price per person of £31.36 and a high “sunshine score”.
At number ten was Camelford, which was the second cheapest of any town in the ranking at £29.30 per person.
The third Cornwall location on the list was Marazion, which ranked at number 12, being the most expensive town ranked with an average nightly price of £96.07 per person, as well as being the sunniest of the towns on the list.
Eleanor Moody, UK Market Manager at HomeToGo, commented: “Cornwall was the only county to secure three appearances on the list.
“With England ranking as the most-searched location via hometogo.co.uk for holidays this spring, it is clear that domestic stays remain a popular choice amongst British travellers - even with the resurgence of international trips.
“We are thrilled to highlight some lovely locations with this list [...] and hope that it helps out holidaymakers with plenty of ideas for places to visit as we approach spring’s string of long weekends.”