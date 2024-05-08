A RIVERSIDE house which was condemned after a landslip three years ago could be demolished to make way for a modern four-bedroom home. Tremayne House is based at Sandplace Road, St Martin in Looe, a town infamous for a number of land falls over the years.
Cornwall Council condemned the property, which contains two apartments over three floors, following the landslip in 2021. Architectural design company Sepia Projects , which is seeking pre-application design on behalf of the building’s owner, says it would cost over £1 million to repair Tremayne House, which is not a “viable economic option” given the land and building value.
It says the only solution for the site is to make it safe and deconstruct the house and its surrounds, ensuring the existing road, access path, trees and railway line are protected from further landslips over the next ten years.
The site is located on the west side of Sandplace Road, directly fronting the railway line and East Looe river. It is around half a mile north of the main town centre and has around a quarter an acre of woodland to the south.
The existing biodiversity of the site would be enhanced through tree and ground management, and “furthermore it will anchor back the rock faces from the road to ensure no further landslips take place. Additional measures promoting bird nesting, pollinating insects and bat residency will also be encouraged through careful design”.
For more details of this pre-app see PA24/00546/PREAPP on the council’s planning portal. https://planning.cornwall.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?keyVal=SCG7W5FG1Z500&activeTab=summary
